Staffing at state agencies that oversee the environment, energy and public lands is increasing after years of sharp cuts under the former governor.
But an environmental group contends in a new report that vacancies are still too high to protect New Mexico's air, water and land.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has pushed to increase staffing at agencies such as the state Environment Department and the Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources Department, which took severe budget cuts under Republican Gov. Susana Martinez while energy production reached record highs, New Mexico Wild said in its recent budget analysis.
The State Land Office — headed by a separate elected leader — also suffered staff reductions that are beginning to be reversed, the report said.
While Lujan Grisham has restored some regulatory jobs slashed under Martinez and is proposing budget increases for the agencies, the staffing falls well short of what it was under Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson and remains inadequate, the group contends.
"New Mexico faces daunting challenges when it comes to our environment — from the growing threat of climate change to water scarcity to protecting wildlife and keeping up with the rapid growth of the oil and gas industry," Mark Allison, New Mexico Wild's executive director, said in a statement. "The current funding levels and high vacancy rates in these departments are simply unacceptable."
In the past decade, environmental oversight was reduced when it was needed most — while the state's rising oil and gas production created more pollution, Allison said.
Lujan Grisham's staff was checking the accuracy of the report's figures this week but agreed the basic assertions were true.
"The governor inherited a state government that had been eviscerated over the last eight years, leaving 22 percent of state government positions vacant," Judy Gibbs Robinson, a spokeswoman in the Governor's Office, said in an emailed statement. "The governor believes these agencies absolutely need additional staff and additional funding to perform their missions."
Lujan Grisham won't model hiring after past administrations, such as Richardson's, but will fill jobs according to the needs of all agencies as well as what the budget allows, Robinson said.
According to New Mexico Wild's report:
- The Environment Department's general fund was cut by almost 32 percent under Martinez and still has an almost 19 percent job vacancy rate. Seven inspectors monitor 7,700 sources of air emissions. Lujan Grisham last year boosted the general fund by $12 million and this year has proposed an $18 million budget increase, which would help pay for 65 new positions.
- Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources' budget was cut by almost 24 percent under Martinez. Last year, Lujan Grisham increased the budget by 9 percent and is requesting a 12 percent bump this year. That would still be about 17 percent less than the average funding under Richardson.
- The Oil Conservation Division's budget was reduced by 26 percent under Martinez. That budget was boosted by 17 percent last year and could be bumped 15 percent this year to keep up with the state's burgeoning fuel industry.
- Martinez snipped the State Parks Division's budget by about 14 percent, which included eliminating 72 jobs. The job vacancy rate is still at 24 percent. Lujan Grisham increased last year's budget by 7 percent and is seeking a 13 percent boost this year.
The State Land Office's vacancy rate was reduced to 8 percent last year from 22 percent under Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, with the help of the Legislature and governor.
A year ago, the agency's staff was so slim that one person was doing an entire team's work, such as auditing companies that pay royalties or managing 9 million acres, even though this an agency that brings in $1 billion in state revenue, Garcia Richard said.
"We play an important role in raising revenue for New Mexico, and stewarding state land — it’s imperative that the Land Office and other agencies have the teams that they need to get the job done," she said.
Environment Secretary James Kenney echoed that sentiment in a statement. He said the governor's request to increase his agency's funding is crucial.
"Our ability to implement the mission of the department — to protect public health and preserve our environment — is at stake," Kenney said.
