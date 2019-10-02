Report: Embattled LANL communities coalition should pay back up to $300K

The Department of Energy’s inspector general recommends the federal agency seek “appropriate reimbursement” of up to $300,000 from the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities, saying the organization representing local governments around Los Alamos National Laboratory failed to properly account for its spending.
The DOE’s investigative arm, which said lax accounting left it unable to determine whether the coalition misspent federal grant money, also faulted the department’s Environmental Management Consolidated Business Center, saying it did not provide effective oversight.
The report says the publicly funded coalition “comingled department funds with funds received from other sources and subsequently engaged in [lobbying] activities prohibited by the U.S. Code and the terms of the grant agreement.”
Federal grant money makes up about half of the coalition’s annual budget. The other half comes from nine municipalities, counties and pueblos, including the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County. The coalition describes itself as a conduit for Northern New Mexico communities to have a say in decision-making on regional economic development and nuclear cleanup efforts at the weapons laboratory.
A federal grant awarded in September 2015 was structured to provide the coalition with five annual disbursements of $100,000 each. While the coalition received $300,000 between 2015 and 2018, grant funds ceased after a citizens group filed a public records request that uncovered improper reimbursements for such expenses as alcohol, entertainment and Major League Baseball tickets.
State Rep. Andrea Romero was executive director of the coalition under a $140,000-a-year contract when most of the questionable spending occurred, and the issue became a source of political attacks when she ran for the Legislature. Despite the controversy, Romero won a Democratic primary challenge against three-term incumbent Carl Trujillo of Santa Fe, who was embroiled in a sexual harassment case. In the general election, Romero easily survived a challenge from write-in candidate Heather Nordquist.
Romero said in an email late Wednesday she had not yet had the opportunity to read the entire report, which she received Wednesday afternoon.
In the past, she has tearfully apologized for using bad judgment, saying she followed a long-running reimbursement process for travel expenses and relied on Los Alamos County, which serves as the coalition’s fiscal agent, as well as the coalition’s treasurer to review and approve expenses — a point she reiterated Wednesday.
“In 2018, I reimbursed the coalition for expenses incurred by board members,” she wrote. “These expenses had been authorized by, and were in service to the coalition, and were later found to be out of compliance with [coalition] and DOE policy.”
After audits by the state and by Los Alamos County, she paid back more than $2,200 she had received in reimbursements.
The report found the coalition “engaged in multiple, ongoing lobbying activities” while receiving grant funds, which included trips to Washington, D.C., to advocate for more federal funding for the lab. While the coalition wasn’t prohibited from lobbying, it was “expressly prohibited” from spending grant money to do so.
“Because [the coalition] engaged in lobbying activities and failed to establish and maintain effective internal control over the federal award, [the coalition] was not in compliance with U.S. Code, the Code of Federal Regulations, and the terms of the grant agreement,” the report states. “[The coalition] also expended funds on other activities that are either unallowable or may be questioned under [federal law] and provisions of the grant agreement.”
While the report said the coalition couldn’t prove how grant money was spent because funds were intermingled, Romero said all food and travel expenses associated with lobbying were funded by “non-federal grant sources” during her tenure.
“I no longer work for the coalition,” she wrote, “so would refer you to them for any additional information.”
The grant money was intended to promote environmental protection, economic development and regional planning, as well as to allow the coalition to “evaluate policy initiatives and legislative impacts on its members.”
While Los Alamos County served as fiscal agent, the report said the coalition “accepted responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective internal control” over the grant as the recipient of federal funds.
In response to the report, the department’s Environmental Management Consolidated Business Center, which is responsible for awarding and overseeing the grant funding, said it would request an itemized list of allowable expenditures from the coalition.
“If the [coalition] cannot segregate costs, the [coalition] will be directed to reimburse the questioned costs back to DOE,” Timothy Harms, the center’s acting director, wrote.
Eric Vasquez, who became the coalition’s executive director last year, said in an email Wednesday that the coalition already has provided the requested information. He also said the coalition is working with the department to provide the information it needs to complete the review.
“We are working with DOE to demonstrate that no grant funds were used for unallowable expenditures and are excited to see this process nearing completion so we can get back to the work of representing our communities,” he wrote.
Jay Coghlan, executive director of the nonprofit Nuclear Watch New Mexico, said the coalition should be disbanded.
“The regional coalition is not the effective lobbying voice for clean up at Los Alamos that it claims to be because it condones DOE’s plan for cleanup on the cheap that will leave the vast majority of radioactive and toxic wastes permanently buried above our groundwater,” he said in a statement. “The coalition should pay the American taxpayer back whatever it improperly spent and be terminated. At a minimum, the city of Santa Fe should resign from this discredited coalition right away.”
