A man who drove his car into a semitrailer Sunday on Interstate 25 told a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy he had fallen asleep at the wheel after smoking marijuana, an incident report says.
Deputies responded at 4:56 a.m. Sunday to a report of a car swerving under a semitrailer on a northbound lane of I-25 near the Cochiti exit.
Benjamin Espinoza, who suffered a broken neck, was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. No one else was injured.
Espinoza, who is staying with his sister in Rio Rancho, was arrested but not taken into custody because his broken neck required that he be hospitalized, the report said. He was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
While he was being treated on a gurney at the scene, Espinoza told deputies he had ingested marijuana before driving and pulled over on the side of the freeway to take a nap, the report said.
After he resumed driving, he fell asleep at the wheel, then veered into a semitrailer traveling in an adjacent lane — but he doesn’t remember the crash, the report said.
