LOS ALAMOS — The contractor cleaning up hazardous waste generated at Los Alamos National Laboratory before 1999 has made progress in the past year, according to a yearly review presented Monday, although critics said the report shows oversight has become too lax under a 2016 consent order that governs the cleanup effort.
Most of the year's goals were met and only one fine for a delayed corrective action, totaling $58,000, was levied against N3B, the contractor in charge of the "legacy cleanup," officials from the state Environment Department and lab said at a meeting in Los Alamos.
N3B is working on 17 projects, which it calls campaigns, related to the legacy cleanup.
Watchdog groups and other critics questioned whether N3B was making real headway in cleaning up the lab's heavily contaminated Area G or whether the current review process demanded too little accountability.
"Everything I hear is they're way behind what they should've done," Charles de Saillan, an attorney with the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, said after the meeting.
He slammed the consent order, which sets guidelines for cleaning up the lab's older hazardous waste.
A 2005 consent order for the long-term cleanup — which de Saillan said he helped write — was changed in 2016 under Gov. Susana Martinez, giving the lab flexible "milestones" instead of concrete deadlines. The potential for some fines for missed deadlines remains, but unmet goals are most often renegotiated.
"I think the 2016 consent order is a complete capitulation to the Department of Energy," de Saillan said. "They gave up all the leverage they had. They gave up all the deadlines."
Lab officials contend it allows the contractor to resolve unforeseen problems or changing conditions without the threat of undue penalties.
"It's to make sure you concentrate on the field work," said Doug Hintze, who manages the Energy Department's environmental management at Los Alamos.
One watchdog questioned the Energy Department's claim that half of the cleanup has been finished.
Half of the listed sites have been checked off as cleaned, but many required little or no work and the worst ones that contain the bulk of the waste still remain, said Jay Coghlan, director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico.
Hintze acknowledged that Coghlan was correct. The waste is not expected to be fully cleaned up until 2036, Hintze said.
Hintze confirmed that the lab is considering leaving some of the waste in the ground if it poses no threat to groundwater. N3B is required to extract nuclear waste —which could add up to 4,000 cubic meters — but could weigh whether other types of waste can stay buried, Hintze said.
Digging up the waste could create more risk, both for workers who might be exposed to it and to the public if the trucks transporting it have an accident, Hintze said.
N3B also is in charge of cleaning up and, for now, curbing the spread of a toxic chromium plume beneath Sandia and Morlandad canyons.
Crews injected massive amounts of molasses to slow the plume's migration toward an aquifer. Hexavalent chromium was measured at less than 50 parts per billion on the plume's outer edge, putting it within EPA standards, Hintze said, adding that the toxic chemical was still as high as 800 parts per billion near the plume's center.
