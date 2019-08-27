Los Alamos National Laboratory has ongoing issues handling beryllium — a rare, dangerous metal — including with record-keeping, worker safety and repurposing of former storage areas, a recent federal report found.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Enterprise Assessments followed up on February findings that the lab failed to ensure employees were not exposed to the highly toxic substance used in testing, weapons and materials research. Inhaling the dust or vapors can cause chronic beryllium disease, a serious scarring of the lungs, which can take months and even decades to become evident and can be fatal.
“If left uncorrected, findings could adversely affect the [Department of Energy’s] mission, the environment, safety or health of workers and the public, or national security,” the report, issued last week, says.
Investigators found both improvement and “persistent issues” since February but warned that decreased federal oversight is putting people at risk.
Since 2016, two positions for safety and health monitors have been vacant in the Los Alamos branch of a federal office that has duties to include overseeing the nation’s nuclear weapons labs. The report said vacancies mean the office cannot make “informed decisions about hazards, risks” and funding.
The National Nuclear Security Administration Los Alamos office “is not conducting effective oversight of the LANL beryllium program, or of safety and health programs in general,” the report said.
Toni Chiri, the spokeswoman at NNSA’s Los Alamos Field Office, said there are challenges in filling the positions that oversee safety and health programs.
“Recruiting and retaining occupational health specialists with the relevant skills has been challenging in this region of the country,” Chiri said. “While that hiring effort continues, NNSA headquarters has been providing support to ensure effective oversight of the lab’s program.”
The report said the shortfalls are the responsibility of Triad National Security, the new safety contractor for Los Alamos.
The report also said inventory record-keeping showed improvement, but that 20 percent of the beryllium inventory records were inaccurate or had discrepancies. The report said the “frequency, location and minimum number of samples” was insufficient in repurposed beryllium work areas.
Finally, the report said Triad did not post warning signs in two areas containing the metal and described the posted signs as “inconsistent” regarding beryllium health hazards.
Government acknowledgement of the dangers of beryllium exposure is a recent development. Two decades ago, the Department of Energy belatedly compensated weapons workers for exposure by setting up a Chronic Beryllium Disease Prevention Program.
In a 2009 contamination incident, Los Alamos notified 2,000 employees and visitors that they may have been exposed due to a damaged box at a short-term storage facility. Concerns prompted the Office of Inspector General to investigate in February.