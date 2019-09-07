In addition to finding that the New Mexico Department of Corrections didn’t properly audit Corizon Health for the majority of the time the vendor held the state’s inmate medical care contract earlier in the decade, a 2014 report by McHard Accounting Consulting also noted a questionable reorganization of the agency’s Health Services Department, which oversaw the medical care contract.
The report noted the department replaced three physicians who had been in charge of overseeing the contract with a person who had a nursing background but no medical license in the United States.
The report also made a number of findings about the performance of a number of officials at the Department of Corrections and recommended additional training for employees “at the level of Warden and above.”
“In our interviews,” the report’s authors wrote, “we found that high-ranking supervisory personnel were not familiar with the NMCD Policies and Procedures. This can not be blamed on a lack of variety of supervisory experiences, but is simply an inexcusable series of individual failures.”
The report singled out Bianca McDermott’s onetime boss, former Director of Adult Prisons Jerry Roark. It said Roark failed to supervise staff in a way that would have minimized internal strife by not acting or acting inappropriately in every scenario examined by investigators.
Roark, who retired in October, could not be reached for comment.
A spokesman for the department said all but one of the employees mentioned by name in the McHard report are no longer with the department.
The only one who is, Adult Prison Division Deputy Director Anthony Romero, completed ethics and leadership training in August 2017, labor relations training in June 2015 and civil rights training in May 2018, according to the department.