Both Albuquerque and Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico are keeping their dubious distinction as hotbeds for ground-level ozone, a toxic gas that can cause respiratory problems, according to an American Lung Association report.
Albuquerque is ranked the 24th worst city in the country for ozone pollution while Eddy County is the 19th worst county nationally, according to the association’s 2023 “State of the Air” report.
Albuquerque’s ozone smog has worsened since the previous report while Eddy County’s number of ozone days has increased in each of the past five reports, the association said.
Ozone can impair breathing and, at high enough doses, damage the heart and lungs.
“As we can see from this year’s report data, there is much work to be done in Albuquerque to improve our air quality,” JoAnna Strother, the Lung Association’s senior advocacy director, said in a statement. “Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, those who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease.”
Pollution data was available in only 10 of New Mexico’s 33 counties, the report noted.
Eddy, San Juan and Doña Ana counties received failing grades for ozone for the three-year period of 2019 through 2021, according to a data tracker. Bernalillo, Sandoval and Lea counties got a D, and Santa Fe County received a C.
Despite Albuquerque’s ozone pollution increasing, the county managed to improve from an F it got last year, the report said.
As with other air pollution, ozone can drift to neighboring counties, including Santa Fe, which has the third-highest number of people in the state who suffer from cardio and respiratory illnesses. Bernalillo, the most populous county, has the most, followed overall by Doña Ana.
In Eddy, Lea and San Juan counties, oil and gas operations are the main source of ozone. The data for this report was collected before the state enacted a rule in July to reduce ozone wafting from oil fields by curtailing the nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, that form the toxic gas.
Known as the ozone precursor rule, it is expected to reduce the gases by an estimated
260 million pounds a year, the equivalent of taking 8 million vehicles off the road.
The new rule should put a significant dent in ozone pollution, though other sources must be addressed, George Estrada, a state Environment Department spokesman, wrote in an email.
Ozone is created by a variety of human-made and natural sources — fossil fuel, wildfires, transportation, agriculture, forests and others — and can travel over vast distances, including from outside the state’s borders, he wrote.
“It will require significant reductions from all sources of ozone, including other states and Mexico, to meaningfully reduce the ozone emissions in New Mexico,” Estrada wrote.
Albuquerque’s and Bernalillo County’s ozone levels are high despite a rule requiring yearly emissions tests on vehicles made after 1987.
Aside from car exhaust, the county has an airport, several power generating stations as well as petroleum pipelines and terminals that can leak, said Antoinette Reyes of the Sierra Club’s Rio Grande Chapter.
Smokestacks, evaporated solvents and other industrial sources, common in a large urban area, produced a large amount of ozone, while some of the pollution drifted in from other areas and other states, including from wildfires, Reyes said.
Ozone is worse in the winter because of an inversion that traps cold, polluted air under a denser, warmer layer of air, she said.
Nationally, the report found ozone pollution had generally improved across the country, in large part because of the Clean Air Act.
But there’s still inequity, it said, with disadvantaged communities of color bearing a greater burden of air pollution.
Of the nearly 120 million people who live in areas with unhealthy air quality, more than 64 million — roughly 54% — are people of color. And minorities were 64% more likely than white people to live in a county with a failing grade for at least one measure, such as ozone, the report said.