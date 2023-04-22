Both Albuquerque and Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico are keeping their dubious distinction as hotbeds for ground-level ozone, a toxic gas that can cause respiratory problems, according to an American Lung Association report.

Albuquerque is ranked the 24th worst city in the country for ozone pollution while Eddy County is the 19th worst county nationally, according to the association’s 2023 “State of the Air” report.

Albuquerque’s ozone smog has worsened since the previous report while Eddy County’s number of ozone days has increased in each of the past five reports, the association said.

