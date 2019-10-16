ALBUQUERQUE — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small continues to outraise her Republican opponents in Southern New Mexico’s closely watched U.S. House race, new federal documents show.
According to Federal Election Commission filings posted Tuesday, the Las Cruces Democrat pulled in $556,453 in net contributions from July 1 to Sept. 30. In addition to the fundraising edge, Torres Small’s campaign reported having $1.47 million cash on hand — more than all of her Republican challengers combined.
Torres Small does not have a Democratic primary opponent.
Meanwhile, oil executive Claire Chase reported raising $510,790 in net contribution following her announcement in August that she would seek the GOP nomination. She reported having $474,825 cash on hand after only 35 days into her campaign.
Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell, who lost to Torres Small by less than 3,000 votes, reported raising $140,238 and had $390,422 cash on hand.
Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys raised $3,205 and had $200,123 cash on hand.
Torres Small defeated Herrell in 2018 to flip a traditionally Republican-leaning district that sits along the Mexico border. She outraised Herrell by a nearly 3-1 margin by tapping into donors from outside of New Mexico.
After the election, Herrell faced criticism from some Republicans over the way she waged her campaign and for refusing to debate Torres Small on television.
Chase and Mathys both have vowed to debate Torres Small if either wins the GOP nomination.
Before Torres Small’s victory, Democrats had long targeted the heavily Hispanic congressional district where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans. But the district recently had remained in GOP hands primarily because of former Republican Rep. Steve Pearce, who has attracted support from Hispanics and the region’s oil and gas interests.
The sprawling district is home to a lucrative oil region but also has some of the most impoverished communities in the United States. The district houses the highest percentage of Hispanic voters in the state with the highest percentage of Hispanic residents.
