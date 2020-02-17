Rep. Tomás Salazar, D-Las Vegas, whose District 70 territory includes Santa Fe, Torrance and San Miguel counties, said he is not going to run for reelection.
"I'm gonna miss it, but it's time," Salazar, 76, said Monday.
He said he and his wife, Loretta, want to travel more and spend time with their six grandchildren — "with one more on the way."
A native of Chapelle in San Miguel County, Salazar is a retired educator who began serving in the House of Representatives in 2013.
Among the bills he sponsored or co-sponsored this year is one that would provide free tuition to New Mexico college students and a "work and save" retirement savings plan.
The Opportunity Scholarship program, which has netted a lot of attention this session, is a pet initiative of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Though lawmakers have questioned whether it will cost more than originally planned, Salazar said Monday he thinks the bill still has a chance as the members of the Senate Finance Committee look for ways to include it in the state budget.
Salazar earned mathematics degrees from both New Mexico Highlands University and the University of Montana. In an online story Highlands published honoring him as a distinguished alumnus in 2017, he said, “What I find so appealing about mathematics is that, as a discipline, it is very logical and structured, yet it allows for creative, critical thinking."
That story said Salazar was the first in his family to complete college.
Salazar also earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of New Mexico and served as dean of New Mexico Highlands’ College of Arts and Sciences.
