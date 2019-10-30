Rep. Luján aide to run for state House seat held by retiring Trujillo

Linda Serrato, political director for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján’s U.S. Senate campaign, announced she will run for the state legislative seat held by longtime Rep. Jim Trujillo, a Santa Fe Democrat who has said he’s not seeking another term.
Serrato, 34, previously worked as a communications director for Luján as well as a legislative assistant. She was also a community organizer in New Mexico for former President Barack Obama’s campaign.
Serrato, a Democrat, said she decided to run for the House District 45 seat because she wants to ensure Santa Fe and the state are places that can provide a good education for her daughter.
“We believe New Mexico is a lovely place, and I just want to make sure it’s a place she can come back to,” Serrato said. “A lot of legislators are folks who have retired. I’ve got skin in the game. My kid is going to go to school here.”
She also said as a state lawmaker, she would work on lessening the state’s dependency on oil and gas and find “more sustainable ways” of funding education.
Serrato’s last day with Luján’s campaign will be Thursday.
Serrato will join Carmichael Dominguez in the race. Dominguez is a former Santa Fe city councilor and school board member who said earlier this month he’s running for the legislative seat. City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler has also said she is considering running for the seat.
Trujillo, 80, announced earlier this month that he would not run for reelection, and that health concerns played a role in his decision.
House District 45 is a working-class district that is part of an area known for low voter turnout and where candidates frequently run unopposed. Trujillo had not had an election opponent since the 2004 primary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.