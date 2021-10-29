The city of Santa Fe plans to close the swimming pools at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center for renovations from Monday through Dec. 10.
The renovations include new plastering of the site’s leisure pool, refurbishment of the water features and sandblasting of the tile surrounding the leisure pool. The lap pool’s expansion gap — the space between the pool and the pool deck — will also be repaired, and energy-efficient underwater LED lights will be installed.
“The Chavez Center is excited to begin the much-needed work to our venue and will be pleased to offer to our community members a wholesome, more attractive recreational area for families and our youth,” Matt Cottle, the center’s natatorium manager, said in a statement.
The renovations will cost the city about $179,000, city spokesman Dave Herndon said.
The center’s therapy pool will remain open during the project and be available to members from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Some Chavez Center aquatic staff will be transferred to other pools, which will be available to swimmers on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Salvador Perez Pool will be open for lap swimming from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Recreational swimming will be open from 3 to 4 p.m.
- The Fort Marcy Recreation Complex will be open for lap swimming from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and for recreational swimming from 3 to 4 p.m.
The Chavez Center is the second pool in recent weeks to be scheduled for a serious touch-up.
The City Council on Oct. 13 approved a nearly $1.95 million contract with Santa Fe-based contractor Davenport Construction Management to repair and reconstruct the Bicentennial Pool, one of four city-owned pools and the city’s only outdoor pool.
In February, officials determined the pool was leaking 130,000 gallons of water per month, leading to its closure for the 2021 summer season.
The renovation project is expected to take nine months.
