Little doubt exists that New Mexico and the nation will soon rely more on sun and wind energy, but it’s uncertain how quickly renewable energy will dominate electricity generation here.
New Mexico’s 2019 Energy Transition Act sets goals for utility companies, and many in the energy industry say the technology is available and the transition to renewable energy can be made soon. Others argue the technology is unproven and must be backed up by other sources of energy, such as natural gas or nuclear resources.
“I think the technology is there,” said Bob Kump, president and deputy CEO of Avangrid of Connecticut. “The question is, how fast can you get there?”
Kump, whose company’s effort to merge with PNM so far has been blocked by the state Public Regulation Commission, said his organization aims to go strictly to renewable energy as soon as possible to battle climate change.
“Everything we do is focused on this transition to clean energy and decarbonization,” he said Thursday.
Human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are radically changing the planet, environmentalists and scientists say. By heating the globe, they say, these emissions contaminate the atmosphere, changing weather, climate and landscapes and melting ice floes with disastrous consequences.
Others say the transition must be made gradually and with the assistance of nonrenewable energy sources.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said the state should count on natural gas, which he called dependable energy, as opposed to sun and wind energy that come and go with the time of day, season and weather. Townsend is a retired executive with Holly Energy Partners.
Townsend said New Mexico businesses need economical, dependable, environmentally friendly fuels. Without them, he said, the state’s workforce will decline and young people will move away.
The state’s 2019 Energy Transition Act generally calls on investor-owned utilities like Public Service Company of New Mexico to make renewable sources 50 percent of their sales by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040, and to have no carbon resources five years later. Rural cooperative electric services have a slightly less stringent timeline.
Tom Fallgren, vice president for energy generation at PNM, said “the quick answer is yes” — that renewable energy can dominate the electric industry on that schedule.
“Now, there are some caveats to that,” Fallgren said last week. It’s more complicated to run a system that depends on renewable energy, he said, and the more you rely on it, the more complicated it gets.
“That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do it,” he said. “But we have to do it in a very sensible and controlled manner.”
PNM’s difficulty in getting four solar projects built to replace San Juan Generating Station in northwest New Mexico is Exhibit A in the discussion.
Most say construction of the solar projects won’t happen in time to allow the closure of San Juan because of the supply chain crisis that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. At least three of the four construction projects are expected to be completed later than expected, and the fourth is in default.
“Yes, we can scale up [with renewable energy], but in order to do that, we have to get through the supply chain issues,” said Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces, who is on the five-member state Public Regulation Commission.
Fallgren said global demand for solar panels is high and supply is limited. Further, custom restrictions and documentation requirements on Chinese goods slow the process of acquiring solar panels, he said. Those challenges pile on to the supply chain problems.
“So you can see that each of those things can cascade on each other,” he said. “I would characterize them all as short-term issues.”
PNM planned to leave the coal-driven San Juan Generating Station at the end of June, but the company has delayed that by three months to cover the peak-demand summer season.
Arthur O’Donnell, who is doing a two-year U.S. Department of Energy fellowship with the Public Regulation Commission, said he is concerned PNM already is behind schedule in developing renewable energy.
“They really need to start building these projects,” O’Donnell said.
Fallgren said closing and replacing Four Corners Power Plant will keep PNM “ahead of the curve” in meeting goals to convert to renewable energy. But like the proposed merger with Avangrid, the regulation commission has denied PNM’s proposed method of paying for that closure and thus threatened the late-2024 closure itself.
Both the merger and Four Corners proposals are currently before the state Supreme Court.
State government representatives expressed approval of the direction of renewable energy efforts.
“New Mexico continues to make great progress meeting the goals” of the Energy Transition Act, said Susan Torres, spokeswoman for the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.
“The public knows that the time is now to take action on climate change and expanding renewables is one way to do that,” Torres said via email.
The federal Energy Information Administration reported renewable sources provided about 35 percent of the state’s electricity last year. Companies such as PNM, Southwestern Public Service Co. and Pattern Energy have wind and solar projects throughout New Mexico.
Kyle Clark-Sutton, manager of Colorado-based RMI, formerly the Rocky Mountain Institute, said New Mexico has the potential for strong growth in solar and wind energy.
“We all know that renewable energy is variable,” based on time of day, weather and other factors, Clark-Sutton said. “That has been a longstanding talking point of people who are skeptical of renewable energy.” He said batteries and other kinds of storage are “a critical partner to renewable energy.”
Dax Contreras, a former PNM employee who now is a system engineer at Los Alamos National Laboratory, said battery technology for energy storage is expensive and has yet to prove reliable.
“I think nuclear energy should be the backbone of what we do,” Contreras said. “We’re building our [electricity] grid around technology that’s unproven.”
Larry Behrens, spokesman for Power the Future, an advocacy group for energy workers, also said New Mexico should build its future in electricity around reliable sources.
“I’m talking about coal. I’m talking about natural gas. I’m talking about nuclear,” Behrens said. He said the state’s Energy Transition Act “was absolutely rushed through to appease special interests.” He said converting to renewable sources also kills a lot of jobs, such as those at San Juan Generating Station and Four Corners Power Plant.
Behrens said “environmental groups have a pretty good stranglehold” on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and many legislators. “It’s clear New Mexico’s not ready” for an electricity grid supported fully by renewable energy, he said.
Behrens served on the staff of former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, who was succeeded by Lujan Grisham, a Democrat.
Torres, with the state, said the law “passed with the support of a broad coalition representing a diverse group of New Mexicans after vigorous debate in the 2019 legislative session.”
Avangrid’s Kump and PNM’s Fallgren said a major challenge of converting to renewable energy involves politics and policy tangles, especially in laying new transmission lines.
Gaining the land and government approval for energy transmission lines can be difficult, Kump said. This has been shown, he said, by a transmission-line project from Canada to New England that has been halted by opponents with environmental and other objections.
“The technology is there and everything else,” he said. “I think the impediments tend to be more policy issues than technical issues.”
He said renewable energy has the potential to “create a whole new industry” that supports jobs in construction, maintenance, engineering and other fields. Those who lose their jobs in plants driven by fossil fuels, he said, can be retrained and can help build the energy of the future.
