Kristin D. Pulatie, the executive director of Santa Fe’s Renesan Institute for Lifelong Learning, is a 30-something who spends her days surrounded by people who are twice her age and have half her strength.
Pulatie's educational background includes a law degree and a master’s in public health, but she’s also an accomplished athlete.
Marathon runner? Check; three times in the Chicago Marathon and three in New York’s, finishing each one. Ultramarathon runner? Check; the Canyon de Chelly Ultramarathon, which is 17 miles up the canyon and then 17 miles back down, for a total of 34. (A standard marathon is 26.2 miles.) Triathlons? Check. Ironman competitions? (They're triathlons on steroids.) Check. Heli-skiing? (That’s helicoptering up to a mountain that’s otherwise inaccessible and skiing back down on virgin snow.) Check.
Pulatie moved to Santa Fe to take the reins at Renesan in August 2019, eager for a break from administering a large government agency. She had run the Montrose, Colo., Department of Public Health and Human Services for several years and was looking for a new challenge in a place that offered lots of outdoor recreation.
Initially, her challenge was at Renesan was the organization’s low public profile and its niche audience. In a typical year, Renesan offers about 110 classes in fields including archeology, current events, history, literature, science and the performing arts.
The collegiate-level classes typically are attended by a relatively small, self-selecting group, primarily Anglo retirees. That's still an issue for Renesan, but it was soon superseded by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down all programs in the early spring of 2020.
In a few months, Pulatie moved the group from its analog tradition — teachers in a traditional classroom with students present — to a digital fall session with nearly 50 online classes.
“It was a great challenge, and we saw some wonderful results," Pulatie said. "Family and friends who live in different cities were able to attend courses together and share learning experiences. I have a friend here in Santa Fe who attended a literature course with her mom, who lives in Ohio. They developed a much closer bond over books.”
"We were extremely fortunate that Kristin arrived when she did,” said Renesan board President Robert Glick. “She has the intelligence and analytic ability to correctly judge the value of what exists and the creativity and imaginative ability to also see what might change and go in a different direction.”
Renesan’s only other staffers are a part-time office assistant and a part-time audiovisual person.
Pulatie’s crisis-adaptation skills were honed in a real-life environment. She graduated from DePaul University’s law school in the spring of 2008, right before the economy cratered.
“I was an average student from an average law school with a concentration in human rights law, so I knew there weren’t going to be great job offers coming my way,” she said.
Instead, she pursued a related passion for reproductive rights, enrolling in a public health school graduate program. She supported herself with part-time work in a restaurant and as a medical malpractice lawyer.
“It was very whiplashy, thinking about suing people over injuries and about public health at the same time,” Pulatie said.
“I was the person who answered the phone at one of those toll-free numbers you see on TV. It was the worst job I ever had. It only paid $20 an hour, and it involved telling most of the callers that, yes, their injuries were bad, but they weren’t bad enough for us to take their case.”
Pulatie grew up in what she describes as “a sheltered, privileged environment,” and her worldview reflected it, until she had “two major shocks, of a good sort” in and right after college.
Pulatie was born in Switzerland to American parents living there on a work assignment. She was raised in Paradise Valley, Ariz., and attended a sports-oriented Catholic prep school.
“I really liked sports that bordered on obscure, so I joined the badminton team, and we won a bronze medal at the Grand Canyon State Games," she said.
At the University of Colorado Boulder, she studied “skiing and psychology,” then did a Semester at Sea program at the end of her senior year. It was shock No. 1.
“I learned there was a lot more to the world than I’d experienced up to that point and that 90 percent of the population didn’t look like me or live the way I did,” Pulatie said. “It made me want to work in human rights, and that’s what led me to law school.”
Shock number two came from working in restaurants, with Pulatie realizing that many of her colleagues were highly creative types with fascinating life stories and passions.
“Up until then, I didn’t know there were all these very cool people who weren’t interested in getting into the corporate or academic worlds,” she said. “Many of my best friends today came from that part of my life.”
Pulatie and her board face a another big challenge in revamping Renesan’s income stream. The group is a nonprofit that functioned like a for-profit corporation for 24 of its 25 years; class fees often covered as much as 98 percent of expenses, with contributions adding as little as $4,000 or so, she said.
The pandemic resulted in higher expenses, mostly from to the switch to online programming, and a dip in course fees, so fundraising is now a high priority as well.
