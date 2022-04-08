The Hermits Peak Fire near Las Vegas, N.M., grew to 350 acres Friday with no containment, officials with the Santa Fe National Forest said.
The blaze, which began when erratic winds helped spawn multiple spot fires during a prescribed burn, is in rugged and remote Gallinas Canyon, about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
The decision to undertake a prescribed burn came under criticism from some residents who said winds had been high during the week. But Forest Service officials said the winds that drove the fire Thursday had kicked up unexpectedly.The fire, which was at 150 acres Thursday, grew only moderately Friday. A reconnaissance photo released by the Santa Fe National Forest on Friday showed smoke climbing up steep, mountainous outcroppings.
Forest officials said a Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed direction of the firefighting efforts early Friday.
Four Hotshot crews, plus helicopters and a half-dozen engines are battling the fire.
At risk is the Gallinas Municipal Watershed area, but no structures are in danger, according to a news release. The fire is burning in dense, overgrown conifer forest.
Forest officials ordered the closure of the area, and it will remain in effect until the end of the year or the order is rescinded.
The Forest Service is either extremely inept or intentionally very stupid. Unfamiliar with New Mexico spring weather? Don't read weather reports?
The inattentiveness to changing weather conditions need be updated in all FS activities. Burning in the spring is wrong anyway, with birds mating and new spring growth emerging among so many other forest happenings. i am appalled and angry that this stupidity continues. Lord knows we all need shade. Challenging times . May institutions change with the times. once again " The woods are the main source of life" Rudolph Steiner .
Note to Forest Service: Alert Santa Fe says RED FLAG and FIRE WARNING. Pass it along. Not the time to try another one.
