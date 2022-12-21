A bell rang throughout the courtyard at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Wednesday afternoon, each ring representing one of the 37 members of the Santa Fe homeless community who died in the last year, plus one additional ring for those whose deaths were unknown.

Among those remembered by the bell’s toll was 77-year-old Wild Bill Rivas, a man known and loved by many. He died of hypothermia in late January with his pit bull, Gold, at his side.

Rivas encountered countless community members, especially as he sold newspapers for The Santa Fe New Mexican every day of the year at the corner of Don Diego Avenue and Camino de los Marquez.

Popular in the Community