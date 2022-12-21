ABOVE: Joyce Benavidez speaks tearfully Wednesday to the group gathered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe to honor the 37 members of Santa Fe’s homeless population who died in 2022. The total was the second highest recorded since the count was first taken nearly a decade ago, trailing only last year. Benavidez said she went to the memorial to honor her grandmother, Mary Aragon, who passed away Sunday.
LEFT: Dylan Schwaegel holds a farolito with the name of ‘Wild Bill’ on it in remembrance of Wild Bill Rivas. Schwaegel, an outreach worker, worked with Rivas for a couple of months before he died of hypothermia in January. Photos By Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
A bell rang throughout the courtyard at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Wednesday afternoon, each ring representing one of the 37 members of the Santa Fe homeless community who died in the last year, plus one additional ring for those whose deaths were unknown.
Among those remembered by the bell’s toll was 77-year-old Wild Bill Rivas, a man known and loved by many. He died of hypothermia in late January with his pit bull, Gold, at his side.
Rivas encountered countless community members, especially as he sold newspapers for TheSanta Fe New Mexican every day of the year at the corner of Don Diego Avenue and Camino de los Marquez.
“He was so well treated by the neighborhood,” said Dylan Schwaegel, an activist who had worked with Rivas. “Doing this work, I don’t see a neighborhood treat a homeless person well. I wish that was more common, but he was unique. I remember going to check in on him before Christmas and seeing, like, all the neighbors come out to give him Christmas presents.”
Schwaegel was one of dozens of people who gathered at the church Wednesday to honor the loss of local lives and to mark Dec. 21, the winter solstice, as National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day.
“It’s the longest night of the year,” said Nancy McDonald, executive director of the nonprofit Santa Fe Community Services Inc., which serves low-income and homeless people in the city.
The group lit a farolito in memory of each person who died in 2022 — the second-highest number since counts were first taken nearly a decade ago — and acknowledged the daily struggles of unsheltered people, problems activists fear have dramatically worsened since the start of the pandemic.
The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, which has hosted the event for 18 years, counted the highest death toll among Santa Fe’s homeless community at 39 people in 2021.
McDonald said in the past the city counted about 25 deaths a year, with a previous high of 32 in 2013. She and fellow activists worry the higher toll is becoming a new norm.
“It was sad today that there’s so many,” she said. “And to tell you the truth, I don’t know why it’s happening.”
The people honored Wednesday died in different ways, she said — some were elderly and died of old age, while others lost battles with long-term illnesses; some became victims of the opioid crisis and overdosed, and others, like Rivas, succumbed to freezing temperatures.
The vigil was held as state health officials and meteorologists warned of dangerously low temperatures this week as an arctic storm passes through the state and across the nation. The forecast prompted the city to activate a “Code Blue” protocol, calling for homeless shelters to make extra room and city workers to double up efforts to get people out of the deadly cold.
Advocates gathered for the vigil decried a change in the city’s Code Blue policy this year that ends a practice of providing unsheltered residents with sleeping bags and tents in an effort to discourage the development of homeless encampments.
McDonald said the policy change — combined with the coming cold front — has left her concerned there will be even more deaths before the year’s end.
“It’s important to honor these people because they’re fellow human beings, and homelessness can happen in so many ways,” McDonald said. “We honor them because we knew them, we worked with a lot of them and we love them.”
Schwaegel recalled how happy Rivas always seemed, despite his nearly 20-year plight. He had tried to help the man find housing and other services, he said.
Rivas lived in a tent behind a church where he was able to connect to electricity and live relatively comfortably with his dog, Schwaegel said, but one cold night the elderly man fell while he was trying to get to his tent and was unable to get up.
Schwaegel said when he learned of Rivas’ death, he tried to determine if there was anything he could have done to prevent the tragedy. In the end, he realized he had done what he could and came to peace with himself.
He turned his frustration toward the city.
“I think that the way that the city has handled things in regard to the homeless is atrocious, in my opinion,” he said, “and I think an event like this really highlights what the stakes are here.”