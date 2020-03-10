Dorjee Gyaltsen of Santa Fe hold an image of the Dalai Lama during a march Tuesday to the Santa Fe Plaza for Tibetan Uprising Day. The march marks the anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising against China. The failure of the armed rebellion resulted in a violent crackdown on Tibetan independence movements and the flight of the Dalai Lama into exile.
Remembering Tibetan uprising
- Photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
