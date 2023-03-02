Kathleen Duran, widow of fallen police Officer Robert Duran, carries a flag during a memorial walk Thursday in Santa Fe. Duran died a year ago during a wrong-way car chase on Interstate 25 spurred by a now-discredited report of a kidnapping. The 2.86-mile walk starting at the Law Enforcement Academy, went to the Santa Fe Police Department and back to the academy's memorial to fallen officers.
Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran's mother, Janie Mariscal, holds a photo of her son Thursday at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial for fallen officers. It has been one year since Duran was killed in the line of duty.
Angela Gamino, Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran's sister, right, hands Janie Mariscal, Duran's mother, a flower as people arrive at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial on Thursday. Duran was killed a year during a wrong-way car chase on Interstate 25.
