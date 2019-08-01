This time of year can seem eerie if you study New Mexico’s history.
A mostly forgotten state law designates Aug. 3 as Ernie Pyle Day in honor of the great columnist and World War II correspondent.
Gov. John J. Dempsey signed the measure April 10, 1945. Eight days later, a bullet from a Japanese machine gun killed Pyle as he reported from an island in the Pacific.
He was 44 years old, weighed 108 pounds and had been consumed by guilt when he took a break from writing about soldiers and sailors on the front lines. He spent more time in foxholes during the last five years of his life than he did at his home in Albuquerque.
Many headlines this weekend will be about tax-free purchases on clothing and school supplies. Ernie Pyle Day won’t receive much attention, and in most cases, it will be forgotten altogether by the time students return to school.
Because I’m full of bright ideas, most of which are justifiably ignored, I’d like to see the public schools incorporate Pyle’s life and work in their literature, history and government classes.
Before the war, Pyle was a roving columnist for the Scripps Howard newspaper chain. He wrote history as it unfolded, though he might not have seen it that way. He looked for stories that everyone else ignored.
In 1933, midst of the Great Depression, Pyle profiled a diver for the city of Detroit. The man pulled 19 bodies from murky waters that year. All were suicides.
Pyle hated idleness, the country’s or his own. This was fortunate, as he had to produce six columns a week. Before the war, he traveled as many as 35,000 miles a year to gather material for his column.
He worked no matter how tired or hung over he was, or how redundant his ideas seemed.
“There are only a few roving reporters in the world,” he wrote in 1938. “It is a queer job. My friends think it is an easy job. They think I’m getting paid just for seeing the world.
“My poor, simple friends. They don’t know what it is to drive and dig up information all day long, and then work till midnight writing it. One story a day sounds as easy as falling off a log. Try it sometime.”
Politicians usually weren’t fixtures in places he traveled, but he enjoyed jabbing them and the inexplicable laws they made.
In New Mexico in 1938, Pyle dug into a statute that made it illegal for a traveler to carry more than one quart of liquor.
“The funny part,” he wrote, “is that this law was passed during national Prohibition, when it was illegal to carry liquor anywhere in the United States.”
He also set his sights on a gun law, just as the NRA had established itself as a political force.
“In New Mexico, it is lawful to carry a six-shooter while traveling. But you must have it put away safely within half an hour of reaching your destination.
“Why a half hour? I have no idea, unless it’s to give you legal time to dispose of any citizens who might be personally obnoxious to you.”
Pyle’s pithy accounts of life in peacetime turned him into a popular figure. The way he covered war made him immortal.
Newspapers were still king then, and his columns reached 13 million readers stateside.
Pyle didn’t try to interview generals or admirals. He preferred the company of warriors in the trenches. One was Steve Major, a lanky sergeant from western Pennsylvania.
Major once grabbed hold of a ticking bomb and defused it. He considered his bravery a routine matter. It might have gone unnoticed had Pyle not recounted it.
“Steve is cool in the pinches,” Pyle wrote. “His plane came back one day with its full load of bombs. When they dropped the unexploded bombs to the ground, he discovered one of the fuses was on.
“The fuses that day had been set for 45 seconds, but he didn’t know how much of the 45 seconds had been used up before he made his discovery. The natural impulse would have been to run as fast and as far as he could before the bomb went off. But Steve sat there on the ground and unscrewed the fuse with his hands and then tossed it aside just as it went off — harmlessly.”
Major would never forget Pyle. Much of the country, though, doesn’t know anything about him.
On Saturday, in between the tax breaks for purchases of denim jeans or spiral notebooks, remember that it’s Ernie Pyle Day.
Teachers who want to hook their students on old stories that always resonate should check out two of his books about the war.
The titles are Brave Men and Last Chapter.
Pyle never saw the second one. It was published after his death.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.