QUESTA — Environmental remediation efforts are ramping up at the site of the Chevron Questa Mine, which closed in 2014 after nearly 100 years of underground and surface molybdenum mining that left behind a federal Superfund site.
Chevron officials say the cleanup and restoration activity is likely to extend into the 2050s, with underground water pumping and treatment operations anticipated to continue "in perpetuity."
While around 300 mine workers were estimated to have been laid off as a result of the mine's closure, almost two-thirds that number of people are working on the restoration projects.
"There are currently 173 people actively employed on-site on a daily basis," said Christian Isely, Chevron's public affairs adviser, who lives in Questa.
"Of those, 79 workers are long-term local residents, representing 46 percent of our on-site workforce," Isely said. The workers include Chevron employees as well as people employed with five contractors.
The company is scheduling projects to ensure "workers won't see gaps in employment during the next several phases of remediation work," Isley added.
Rachel Conn, deputy director of the water-protection group Amigos Bravos, lauded Chevron's efforts on behalf of the workforce.
"Amigos Bravos has long advocated for robust restoration requirements as being important for both jobs and the environment," she said.
The community has struggled to reinvent its post-mine economy despite a helping hand from Chevron.
Chevron purchased the Questa Mine in 2005 when it acquired the Uncocal Corp., a century-old oil company with oil fields in Asia. In 2011, the Questa molybdenum mine and tailings site, which represented Chevron's only hard-rock mining property, were added to the National Priorities List and declared a Superfund site required to be cleaned up.
Officials explained the process during a recent tour. Contaminated water is pumped to a treatment facility from underground collection points across the mine site, and seepage of contaminated water from springs along the edge of the mine near the Red River is controlled by a series of French drains — trenches filled with piping and gravel that allow water to flow outward.
Conn said her organization remains concerned about one spring that is discharging contaminated water into Red River "at higher than anticipated volumes."
"We hope that Chevron can quickly address this issue," she said.
A wastewater treatment plant at the mine is enclosed "in the largest building in Taos County," said Tommy Lyles, a Chevron spokesman. "It treats between 800 and 950 gallons per minute" and discharges about a million gallons of treated water every day.
Cindy Gulde, a regulatory affairs adviser with Chevron, said prior issues with excessive aluminum contamination in Red River have been resolved. "People used to see, like, a white foam collect on the bank in some places" during low flows, she said. The company has completed several major remediation projects already, including the restoration of Eagle Rock Lake, a former gravel pit that had become heavily polluted over the years.
"It can get down to about 25 degrees below zero up here — not counting the wind chill," said Jim Merrigan, a project manager with Granite Construction, one of Chevron's contractors on the project.
Despite the springtime winds and cold temperatures, Merrigan loves his work.
"I think we've moved over 1.2 million cubic yards of dirt since October 2021," when operations kicked into high gear, Merrigan said.
He oversees one of the main projects underway. Using a fleet of 45-ton, six-wheel-drive articulated haul trucks — along with large bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment — his workers are leveling, installing drainage and preparing to eventually cover the Capulin waste rock pile. It's one of nine towering rock piles with steep sides that contain roughly 300 million tons of waste removed from underground tunnels and a deep open pit over the mine's history.
"We're rebuilding the rock piles into a stable configuration," Chevron field engineer Don Bush said, looking down the side of the rock pile. Below, perilous-looking main access roads are named "Stairway to Heaven" and "Highway to Hell."
He said piezometers (to measure pressure) and slope indicators will be installed — and monitored for the foreseeable future — in each rock pile. The piles will be sloped gently enough to avoid erosion and encourage revegetation.
Because the waste rock material is acidic and causes precipitation runoff to turn acidic, the final phase of the rock pile reclamation will involve laying down a 3-foot "evapotranspiration" cover, and a screening plant will check contamination levels.
Each rock pile project will require an estimated five to seven years of work to complete, according to company officials.
A pilot project on the Goathill waste rock pile, using three methods for laying down cover material, has begun to yield results. Although the only vegetation visible on the most successful experimental ground cover plot is chamisa, Chevron believes it is close to determining the optimum method of installing the cover to avoid erosion.
The pilot project was intended to wind up in 2024 but has been extended until 2027, Gulde said.
A similar pilot project relating to ground cover revegetation is underway at the mine tailings site — located miles from the mine on the other side of Questa — and has yielded some sparse plant growth.
Gulde said the company expects to ramp up its remediation work at the tailings site next year.
