TAOS — A body found Feb. 14 near Gallina Canyon has been identified as Gregory Nelson, a patron of the arts in Taos who went missing in January.
According to a news release from Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera, the state Office of the Medical Investigator determined a cardiac event and hypothermia caused the 76-year-old's death. The investigator found no other significant injuries.
Authorities said Nelson was last seen Jan. 22 and was reported missing Jan. 23.
Crews searched for Nelson the night of Jan. 28 and continued Jan. 29 with three dogs, covering Nelson’s residence and surrounding trails.
They found items belonging to Nelson on Jan. 29.
On the afternoon of Feb. 13, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office was notified of human remains discovered near Turley Mill in Des Montes, the agency said in the news release. The following morning, sheriff’s deputies, alongside Hondo-Seco Fire Department volunteers, retrieved the remains, which were sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Nelson’s remains were not far from his residence, which was just to the west of where his body was found.
“It is believed that he left his residence walking, and while he was hiking, suffered a mild or moderate heart attack and collapsed,” the news release stated. “The approaching evening brought sub-freezing temperatures that caused hypothermia, ultimately resulting in his death.”
