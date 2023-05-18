TAOS — A body found Feb. 14 near Gallina Canyon has been identified as Gregory Nelson, a patron of the arts in Taos who went missing in January.

According to a news release from Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera, the state Office of the Medical Investigator determined a cardiac event and hypothermia caused the 76-year-old's death. The investigator found no other significant injuries.

Authorities said Nelson was last seen Jan. 22 and was reported missing Jan. 23.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Recommended for you