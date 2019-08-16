The Santa Fe Plaza is a great place to visit. Unless nature calls.
Organizers of big, crowded events like this weekend’s Indian Market help deal with the situation by renting portable toilets, but the lack of year-round dedicated public restrooms in the heavily trafficked area has long been a source of complaints.
While a number of businesses have facilities for their customers, La Fonda on the Plaza and the Five & Dime General Store have served as de facto public rest stops, along with a few nearby places such as Starbucks within walking distance of the Plaza.
Relief is on the way, possibly by next summer. After much discussion, the city of Santa Fe last year finally committed to building a public restroom. Not on the Plaza, but one block away at the city’s Water Street parking lot.
Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall on Friday revealed the exact site will be on the parking lot’s northeast corner, abutting the El Centro commercial complex.
The facilities should be ready by next summer, Randall said.
When the Water Street lot was under public discussion last year, the idea was to have 40 toilets adjacent to the small Cerletti Park rock formation at the corner of Water Street and Don Gaspar Avenue.
The preliminary plan now calls for eight fixtures each on the men’s and women’s sides with a common sink area in the middle, Randall said.
The public restroom will be situated in a small park setting with benches and a separate small building for a tourist information kiosk with two open sides, Randall said.
Lloyd & Associates Architects will design the project. The state of New Mexico capital improvement projects fund is supplying $550,000, with the city covering the balance of what is an estimated $650,000 total, Randall said.
“This is a milestone for Santa Fe,” he said. “It brings us into the 21st century. The availability of a public restroom has been a gap as long as we have been here.”
The state money is from a revenue-sharing fund for capital improvement projects recommended by cities and counties, Mayor Alan Webber said.
“It’s an obvious amenity,” Webber said. “You think it would be easy to locate and finance a public restroom. I think it’s a long overdue amenity. With the help of the Legislature, we could find resources to finance it.”
La Fonda and the Five & Dime were heartened by news of plans for the new public facility. But they do welcome people coming into their businesses for bathroom breaks.
“They do bring a lot of business for us,” said Edward Duran, who works the Five & Dime snack bar. “We actually don’t have a problem too much with the restroom.”
La Fonda General Manager Rik Blyth sees similar benefits for his property, which has ground-level retail spaces in addition to being a multistory hotel.
“Hallelujah for our visitors more than us,” Blyth said. Restroom use “certainly increases foot traffic [for La Fonda shops], he said, adding, “Public restrooms have been a topic of conversation since I walked in the door [as GM] two years ago.”
The city in the recent past has explored putting a public restroom on the Plaza itself, whether in a structure fronting the historic square or a facility built right on the Plaza park. The city also considered a prefab structure dubbed the “Santa Fe Loo,” a single-stall contraption proposed for Sheridan Avenue as part of transit center improvements, but ultimately dismissed the idea.
This being Santa Fe’s historic district, the planned new facility is intended to fit with the adobe-inspired design ethos.
“It will have a bit of the Pueblo Revival look to it,” Randall said of the architectural style. “It will have some art incorporated.”