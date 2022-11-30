Alex Hanna, like many New Mexicans, was thrilled Tuesday when the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act.

He and Yon Hudson, his husband of eight years, were at the forefront of the battle to legalize same-sex marriage in New Mexico. They filed a lawsuit in state District Court in 2013 against a Santa Fe County clerk because she had denied them a marriage license. The couple then hired local attorney Brian Egolf — now the outgoing state House speaker — to take their case to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Later that year, the state Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage; the U.S. Supreme Court followed in 2015 with a ruling that applied nationwide.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

