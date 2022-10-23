Stephanie DuBois is riding a streak that would have driven almost anyone else to the bleachers.

In a quarter century, she has lost elections for Tularosa village trustee, Otero County clerk, Otero County commissioner, the state Senate, the state House of Representatives and twice for the state Public Regulation Commission.

DuBois' defeats were predictable. She is a Democrat who always competed in areas that were candy-apple crimson.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community