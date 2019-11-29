New Mexico State Police are searching for a Rio Arriba County man accused of touching the buttocks and thighs of a relative under the age of 13 and propositioning her for sex.
Lupe Baca, 46, of Alcalde changed his story more than once in an interview with police. He originally denied touching the family member inappropriately but later said he could have touched the girl “by accident” and that he “may” have made sexual advances toward her, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed this week in state District Court.
He has been charged with one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor, a second-degree felony, and one count of enticement of a child, a misdemeanor. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Baca, but court records show he has not yet been arrested.
Baca said during an Oct. 23 interview with Agent Cruzita Romero that he accidentally slipped his hand inside the waistband of the girl’s underwear while giving her a side hug at the Walmart in Española. He also said he might have asked her to have sex with him, but he couldn’t remember if the question “slipped out” of his mouth, the affidavit states.
The girl told her mother about the alleged assault July 21 and had an interview with investigators July 25. The alleged assault occurred in June, the affidavit states.
The girl told investigators Baca pinched her buttocks while they were in the store.
Later that day, she rode in a vehicle alone with Baca to pick up another family member. And during the ride, the girl said he touched her leg and asked her if she wanted to have sex with him while making a circle with his thumb and index finger and placing his opposite index finger in the circle.
During his interview with police, Baca denied touching the girl at the store and accused her of making “passes” at him and trying to hold his hand during the car ride, the affidavit states.
When police reminded Baca that there are surveillance cameras inside the store, he told investigators his hand accidentally slipped under the waistband of the girl’s underwear. But he said he didn’t “do it, to do it,” the affidavit states. He said he is not a molester.
His version of events during the car ride also changed several times during the interview. Although he first said he may have tapped the girl’s knee, he later said he may have rubbed the front of her thigh. He then said he remembered rubbing the inside of her thigh.
“When asked if he was denying that he ever asked [the girl] to have sex with him he said, ‘If I did say something, I don’t remember because I do have a habit of getting my mouth in trouble,’” the affidvait states.
He later said he remembered telling the girl that “if anyone want[s] to have sex with me, I will have sex with them,” the affidavit states. Baca also told police he was molested when he was a child.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.