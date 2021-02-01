The state Environment Department and state Attorney General's Office are petitioning a federal court in South Carolina to transfer a lawsuit filed against the military for cancer-causing pollution back to New Mexico, arguing it could otherwise be tied up for years while public health is imperiled.
A federal judicial panel decided to lump the state's lawsuit against two Air Force bases with other litigation on carcinogenic chemicals known as PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
Environment Secretary James Kenney said the state's case is a regulatory action meant to protect the public from toxic discharges that pose an immediate health threat, whereas the other litigation seeks monetary damages from PFAS manufacturers.
The state's case should be removed from the other districts' collective lawsuits and returned to federal court in New Mexico, where it can proceed on its own merits, Kenney said.
Having the lawsuit enmeshed with civil cases could stall it for a long time and prevent the state from compelling the U.S. Defense Department to clean up a dangerous pollutant, Kenney said.
"The element of time here is really important," Kenney said. "Anything that delays one day, one hour, of our time in resolving this matter is time not well spent protecting New Mexicans. People's livelihoods, people's health, are at stake right now."
If the federal appeals court in South Carolina grants the motion, the case will be sent back to New Mexico this year, he added.
Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a statement in support of the move.
PFAS are used in a variety of products, including food packaging, non-stick pans and a firefighting foam.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has no drinking water limit for PFAS. The agency established a lifetime health advisory level for two chemicals in the PFAS group — PFOA and PFOS — at 70 parts per trillion, which means there may be ill effects if PFAS is ingested above this threshold for many years.
Adverse health effects include increased cholesterol, reproductive problems and cancer.
The state's petition is its latest effort to deal with PFAS.
Two prime sources of PFAS pollution are Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases, located in Clovis and Alamogordo, respectively.
In the 2020 legislative session, the Environment Department received $1 million to address PFAS in Alamogordo and Clovis. It used the money to hire Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Inc. to study the movement of PFAS groundwater plumes in those areas.
In September, the Air Force agreed to pay a $251,000 fine to the state for failing to monitor Cannon’s PFAS discharges and letting that facility’s wastewater permit expire.
The state Attorney General’s Office filed a separate lawsuit against the Air Force in 2019 after groundwater samples in Clovis and Alamogordo showed chemical levels hundreds of times higher than federal health advisory limit.
The state also is using $660,000 in EPA grant money to sample ground and surface water sources in 19 counties.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.