The state Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday rejected the notion utility companies should be allowed to separate their revenue targets from their sales.
The commission said such a system would stymie its authority to make sure rates are reasonable while protecting companies and their investors. Public Service Company of New Mexico, however, says it shouldn’t be penalized for finding energy efficiency that diminishes its sales.
Revenue requirements, or targets, are regulated by the commission with input from the utility companies. PNM would prefer a system in which it would charge residential and small business customers electricity rates sufficient to meet a revenue target. They would raise rates if sales fell short and provide a refund if sales exceeded the target.
The concept of separating, or “decoupling,” sales has been adopted in some other states. The notion acknowledges during a time in which electricity companies are being urged or even ordered to reduce the amount of energy used, the companies should be guaranteed a certain amount of revenue to insulate themselves and their investors.
A 2019 amendment to the state’s Efficient Use of Energy Act said the law “ensures that the revenue per customer approved by the commission … is recovered by the public utility without regard to the quantity of electricity or natural gas actually sold.”
Commissioners and staffers attempted to interpret the meaning of the amendment, especially in context with other laws and state Supreme Court rulings that give the commission the power to set fair and reasonable rates while balancing the needs of the public, customers and investors.
“I think it disrupts the overall regulatory process,” Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar said of the amendment.
PNM expressed frustration in an email statement after the commission’s 5-0 rejection of decoupling.
“We are disappointed by the action taken by the PRC today. The legislation PNM sought to apply was designed to provide a mechanism that helps ensure the amounts customers are charged better match to the utility’s fixed costs approved by the PRC for providing service,” the company wrote.
“Today the PRC ignored the statutory design that the Legislature laid out to make decoupling an important tool for utilities to use to promote conservation and energy efficiency. Once we review the final order, PNM will evaluate all of our options including an appeal to the Supreme Court.”
Typically, the companies’ revenue targets are set by the commission with the utilities’ input. The target is a company’s expenses plus a return on investment. The company then sets prices, approved by the commission, to collect that amount of revenue.
Two commission attorneys offered conflicting opinions to the PRC. Attorney Russell Fisk said Wednesday the amendment gives “clear instruction” about the Legislature’s desire to allow decoupling. He said he believed the state Supreme Court, if called upon, would rule in favor of decoupling.
But commission hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros, who acts as a recommending judge for the PRC, said in an approximately 90-page report he doubted the intent of the amendment was to grant full decoupling. Medeiros said the Public Utility Act and other clauses of the Efficient Use of Energy Act contradict the amendment.
“It is a departure from the rest of the EUEA,” Fisk said. But then, he added, amendments tend to depart from other sections of a law.
Commissioner Cynthia Hall said if the amendment removed the commission’s responsibility to balance interests and set just rates, that would have “sweeping effects” on the PRC’s authority.
“It simply doesn’t make sense,” she said.
Fisk offered the commission an alternative order to his original recommendation, one in line with Medeiros’ interpretation. The commission accepted the alternative version that followed Medeiros’ lead.