State regulators have ordered the U.S. Energy Department to stop injecting treated water into an underground chromium plume by April 1, saying the method is pushing the contamination at the Los Alamos National Laboratory site toward a nearby pueblo and deeper into the aquifer.
The state Environment Department has called into question a pump-and-treat method the federal agency’s environmental management branch has used for years in an effort to remedy the mile-long toxic plume and keep it from spreading to the adjacent San Ildefonso Pueblo.
Regulators say the technique of extracting contaminated water, treating it and pumping it back into the aquifer is not remediating the decades-old plume or containing it but instead is stirring up the hexavalent chromium and pushing it toward the pueblo.
Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen. If ingested in drinking water, it can harm the liver, kidneys and reproductive systems, and some research indicates consuming large amounts over a long period can cause stomach cancer.
“DOE has not demonstrated ... that injection of treated water has resulted in hydraulic control of the plume,” Environment Department spokesman Matt Maez wrote in an email. “NMED is concerned about threats to public health and the environment from the plume being pushed towards and onto San Ildefonso, instead of being mitigated by DOE’s current injection strategy.”
Michael Mikolanis, who heads the environmental management field office in Los Alamos, disagreed with state regulators.
“Based on the data … the hydraulic control has been working and has proven to be effective to keep the plume from migrating to Pueblo de San Ildefonso,” Mikolanis wrote in an email.
Crews either continue with the current measures or the plume will migrate, he wrote.
“Unfortunately, there is not a middle ground to pursue,” Mikolanis added.
The sprawling plume under Sandia and Mortandad canyons is the result of shoddy waste disposal before environmental regulations were established in the 1970s.
Between 1957 and 1972, lab workers dumped water from an old power plant’s cooling towers into Sandia Canyon — water that had been funneled through steel pipes laced with hexavalent chromium to prevent corrosion.
From Sandia Canyon, the water traveled several miles to Mortandad Canyon and seeped into the earth, pooling about 1,000 feet underground in a massive plume the lab discovered in 2005.
The Energy Department received a notice of noncompliance in April for exceeding the groundwater standard for chromium and was told to submit a corrective action plan within 30 days, Maez wrote.
But the agency disagreed, so it was given a notice of violation in June and has yet to submit an acceptable corrective plan, Maez wrote, adding it led to the state ordering the injections to be halted.
The Environment Department also is concerned the network of monitoring wells can’t accurately gauge the chromium concentrations at the San Ildefonso border because there are no wells in the southern and eastern areas of the plume, Maez wrote.
In one monitoring well, a deep screen through which the tainted water passes indicated the contaminants were being pushed deeper into the aquifer, he added.
Injection wells are used to return the cleansed water to the aquifer. Federal crews drilled the first ones within the plume, and now state officials want them to be outside the contamination so the injected water contains it rather than spreads it around.
But the plume’s boundaries are still not known, Maez wrote. The wells drilled to mark the boundaries were supposed to have chromium levels that fell within the groundwater standard of 50 parts per billion — as a sign the wells were at the edge of the contamination — but they exceeded the threshold, he wrote.
Mikolanis wrote his agency is trying to help state regulators understand the quality and value of the model the Energy Department developed to show why injection is needed as the agency pursues a final remedy.
Newport News BWXT, also known as N3B, is the contractor in charge of cleaning up legacy waste, such as the plume, generated during the Cold War.
N3B has estimated 160,000 pounds of chromium was released from the old power plant and it could take decades to remediate it.
One nuclear watchdog group finds N3B’s cleanup approach unacceptable, given that the contaminants are migrating toward the pueblo and into the aquifer.
The current pump-and-treat method is marginally effective at best and a process that actually could take centuries to complete at this pace, said Scott Kovac, Nuclear Watch New Mexico’s operations director.
The contaminated water should be removed, treated and taken to another site instead of injected back into the plume, he said.
“It’s been nearly 20 years since the chromium plume was discovered, yet DOE is still struggling with cleanup,” Kovac said.