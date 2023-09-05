The state Regulation and Licensing Department announced Tuesday its communications director, Bernice Geiger, along with her husband, Mark, died Sunday in a car crash in Arizona.

The department didn't provide any details about the fatal car crash, including where it occurred or how, but lauded Geiger. 

"Bernice was an incredible person and cared deeply about NMRLD's mission to protect public safety," Regulation and Licensing Department Superintendent Linda Trujillo said in a statement.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you