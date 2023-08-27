PECOS — Jerry Hands steps to the edge of the burbling Pecos River and flicks a fly-fishing line in rapid succession into white water streaming over rocks.

In the distance, a majestic rock face stares out from pine-covered hills that abut mountains surrounding this idyllic spot within Pecos Canyon State Park. The park was created several years ago to better protect and maintain what many call a backcountry jewel.

Hands, who has lived in the canyon most of his life and is one of its few remaining year-round residents, said turning this scenic area into a park was a positive change.

