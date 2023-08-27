PECOS — Jerry Hands steps to the edge of the burbling Pecos River and flicks a fly-fishing line in rapid succession into white water streaming over rocks.
In the distance, a majestic rock face stares out from pine-covered hills that abut mountains surrounding this idyllic spot within Pecos Canyon State Park. The park was created several years ago to better protect and maintain what many call a backcountry jewel.
Hands, who has lived in the canyon most of his life and is one of its few remaining year-round residents, said turning this scenic area into a park was a positive change.
“I’ve been here 50 years,” said Hands, who works as a cantor at the nearby Pecos Benedictine Monastery. “We’ve never seen the place so well-run.”
For years, outdoor enthusiasts, business owners, conservationists and lovers of the scenic Pecos Canyon pressed the state to establish a park here as concerns grew about many campers being disruptive, dumping trash and, with no designated parking areas, rolling their vehicles onto river banks and other ecologically sensitive areas.
The state Game and Fish Department, which owns the land, did little policing or trash pickup, longtime observers say. Lack of restrooms made conditions more unsanitary. And there was little to discourage campers from throwing late, raucous parties.
In 2019, those who wanted a state park got their wish. And now the state is drafting a management plan for the next five years, which will include ways to improve park-goers’ experience. The plan will be discussed Thursday at a public meeting in Pecos.
Before the park was created, Hands said, it was common at the Mora and Tererro campsites to hear unruly partiers firing gunshots at night.
“It was nuts,” Hands said. “I have not seen at night the big crazy parties like I used to. This is just like night and day from what it used to be.”
Investment pays off
The 378-acre park encompasses seven recreation areas and includes three campgrounds and a half-dozen day-use sites. It’s adjacent to the Santa Fe National Forest, the Pecos Wilderness and Bureau of Land Management tracts.
The state has invested more than $2.5 million into the park to improve and expand campgrounds, build restrooms and enhance natural areas, including those degraded by uncontrolled camping in the past. The state plans to spend $560,000 in 2024 on park improvements.
In the past three years, the state has spent an average of $189,000 annually on the park’s operations and personnel costs, State Parks’ Toby Velasquez wrote in an email. The park has five full-time employees — the superintendent, two rangers and two technicians.
Linda Flores, 59, an Albuquerque resident who was camping for a week with her family in the park, said having uniformed rangers policing the area has kept people in line and made the overnight sites feel safer and more restful.
Flores said she first came to the canyon as a child with her parents. She pointed to where a boy in a red shirt was fishing and said her father stood on that same rock when he fished.
“A lot of memories,” Flores said.
This site deteriorated in recent years as more people flocked to it to take advantage of the free camping, Flores said.
RVs were crammed together, no one picked up trash and the site wasn’t maintained, so the dirt road became rutted with potholes, she said. And some campers partied and acted rowdy at late hours.
People she knew found it unpleasant and unsafe, and stopped coming, she said.
“It was a mess,” Flores said.
Rangers now will check to make sure campers have their overnight parking permits, which cost $10 a day, Flores said. The fees have driven off people who want to camp for free, but they’ve also contributed to the sites having fewer troublemakers, she said, adding she doesn’t mind paying the $10.
Flores said this is the first summer she has camped in the park since the pandemic started, and she sees an “amazing” improvement. She credits Rodney Perea, the park’s superintendent, for better management and enforcement.
“He has made a difference,” she said.
A work in progress
The state’s draft plan indicates there’s still much to be done for this relatively young park in the coming years.
“It’s still a work in progress,” State Parks spokeswoman Wendy Mason said.
The plan calls for better defining campsites, roadways and parking areas to confine RVs and other vehicles to appropriate areas. This will reduce the land that will be disturbed and allow crews to restore areas that were previously disturbed, it says.
Crews will also improve campsites by adding shade shelters, picnic tables, grills and tent pads. Footpaths and fishing platforms will be added to make the park and river more accessible.
The plan also recommends developing a trail system in the park. That would include creating a trail between the Pecos and Mora rivers that would connect all of the park’s recreation areas.
Outside the park, the plan looks at the potential for building trails that link the park to off-site trail networks, installing directional signs on various trails and adding overnight parking for those who want to do backcountry treks.
The plan mentions the Upper Pecos Watershed Association as assisting with natural restoration.
Pancho Adelo, the association’s president, said his group pushed hard for years to get the park established.
He observed the same problems as others, such as no maintenance or oversight, campers jammed together, heavy littering and anglers parking too close to the water.
“It was a free-for-all up there,” Adelo said. “There was no management.”
People driving on the shore pushed dirt, silt and debris into the river, damaging riparian areas and creating turbidity in the water that’s harmful to the fish, Adelo said.
At the same time, the crowded camping left the landscape denuded in places, he said.
Things have improved since this area became a state park, he said. However, the neighboring federal lands are still managed too laxly, so when you step off the state park you run into the same problems you saw there five years ago, Adelo said.
Adelo said he would like to see the government open a visitor center in the village of Pecos, both for the state park and for Pecos National Historical Park, which are on the same route. Visitors now are familiar with one but not the other, he added.
Ivan Valdez, co-owner of Reel Life in Santa Fe, agreed the state has cleaned up the area that’s now a park and thinks agencies should figure out how to extend this more stringent management to the neighboring federal lands.
Valdez said he’ll take clients only to the state park on the Pecos to fish because the federal lands are too poorly run. The trash you encounter when venturing outside the park is “an embarrassment,” he said.
“It comes down to people not respecting the environment,” Valdez said.
Valdez said he would like the state to enact a rule requiring anglers to throw back fish under a certain size. A catch-and-release program would help stock the river with more large fish, he said.
Meanwhile, federal agencies should crack down on trash — some of which ends up in the water — to make the entire Pecos River clean and healthy, and not just the state’s stretch, Valdez said.
“It’s a great river — it has so much potential,” he said. “But it’s disrespected a lot.”