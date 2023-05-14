Punishment isn’t reserved for criminals. Innocent victims can wrap themselves in guilt for saying something the rest of us consider ordinary, reasonable, justified.
Unique Peña lives that life of regret. She believes her insistence on personal responsibility led to the death of her best friend.
Peña, 28, a homeowner for nearly two years, possesses a work ethic and an older sister’s wisdom. Her brother, Cypress Garcia, was unemployed for 18 months after graduating from Española Valley High School in 2020.
Peña told Cypress he had to find work. Cypress complied. He was staffing the register at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española when a robber entered the restaurant one night in August.
The thief killed Cypress with a bullet to the chest. Cypress had worked at Lotaburger for six months. He died 10 days before his 23rd birthday.
“I wish I wouldn’t have forced him to get that job. It was his first and last job,” Peña told me one recent day.
She wept as she punished herself again for a crime she could not have foreseen or prevented.
“I cry almost every day. Cypress was my best friend,” Peña said.
Her other brother, 20-year-old Cyress Garcia, was working the grill at Lotaburger the night of the slaying. Cyress did not witness the shooting. He reached the counter in the aftermath and tried to resuscitate his brother.
“He died in my arms,” Cyress said. He considers himself fortunate in one respect only. “I think I’d be more messed up in the head if I had seen it happen.”
Peña and Cyress dwell on their brother’s slaying for many reasons. One is the slow-moving legal system.
Police identified and arrested the prime suspect two days after Cypress died. But nine months have gone by without a murder charge being filed.
The man suspected in Cypress’ slaying is Ricky Martinez Jr. He was released from federal prison on March 15, 2022, five months before the bloodshed at Lotaburger.
Martinez, 32, has been charged in a series of other state crimes, including armed robberies of a pharmacy, a gas station and another hamburger restaurant in the week before Cypress’ slaying.
Peña and Cyress said they don’t know why the shooting death of their brother has yet to result in a murder charge against Martinez.
I asked JoHanna Cox, a spokeswoman for the district attorney, where the case stands. “All I can see is that the investigation is still ongoing,” Cox replied.
As Peña waits for justice, she has much on her mind. She is raising one nephew and hopes to obtain custody of another. Cypress helped her with the kids, and he handled chores for other relatives.
She aches for him as she negotiates other changes in her life. Peña switched jobs after his death, leaving a dog grooming business for a wireless internet company.
Her home life is difficult, as Española doesn’t feel safe, she said. “I hate living there. There’s constantly gunshots.”
Reality sinks in each time she considers moving. Violence and drug trafficking have no boundaries. “I don’t know how much safer the next place would be,” Peña said.
Cyress is rooted in New Mexico. “I don’t want to leave my sister,” he said.
He’s anxious nonetheless, missing his big brother and shaken by the violence that took him away. Memories of Cypress pour out.
What a sports fan Cypress was, dedicated to the Los Angeles Lakers and Green Bay Packers. Cyress mentions how much his brother enjoyed traveling. Peña chimes in, remembering his plan to visit a close friend in Florida.
Other relatives and a social service agency looked out for the brothers during parts of their boyhood. Cypress eventually stayed with his sister, whose maturity belied the five-year difference in their ages.
“He was like another child of mine,” Peña said.
The shooting death of a young man doing honest work for modest pay stirred the region. Friends and strangers provided moral support and monetary contributions. Peña’s old boss at the dog grooming shop was especially generous.
Other lives went on, but those of Cyress and Peña are on hold. Closure is the second-worst word in the English language when it comes to crime. Finality and comfort aren’t dispensed in morgues or courtrooms.
The worst word of all in a homicide case like this one is guilt.
It might be established in court one day. Guilt already haunts Peña, even though she’s blameless.
