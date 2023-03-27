The Pojoaque Basin regional water system won’t offer a permanent supply to Santa Fe, though it might funnel water to the city if demand from Pojoaque-area users falls below expectations.

“The water rights acquired for the settlement may only be used outside of the Pojoaque basin on an interim basis, so long as they are not needed there,” Santa Fe County water attorney John Utton wrote in an email.

Utton was attempting to address concerns expressed by some residents that the massive system being built to help settle the half-century-old Aamodt litigation and ease the strain on regional groundwater could be used as a supplement for the city, which lies outside the service area.