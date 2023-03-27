The Pojoaque Basin regional water system won’t offer a permanent supply to Santa Fe, though it might funnel water to the city if demand from Pojoaque-area users falls below expectations.
“The water rights acquired for the settlement may only be used outside of the Pojoaque basin on an interim basis, so long as they are not needed there,” Santa Fe County water attorney John Utton wrote in an email.
Utton was attempting to address concerns expressed by some residents that the massive system being built to help settle the half-century-old Aamodt litigation and ease the strain on regional groundwater could be used as a supplement for the city, which lies outside the service area.
Utton wrote the terms are clear: The system’s primary purpose is to supply water to those outlined in the settlement.
The agreement calls for providing drinking water to Nambe, Tesuque, San Ildefonso and Pojoaque pueblos as well as to some county customers in the Pojoaque Valley.
When finished, the system will divert up to 4,000 acre-feet of water a year — about 1.3 billion gallons — from the Rio Grande and treat it for this purpose.
Under the settlement, the county may apply unused water rights and capacity to pipe water to other parts of the county on an interim basis, Utton wrote.
However, if that water is needed within the Pojoaque Basin, the settlement requires that it be redirected there, he explained.
The interconnection between the Pojoaque Valley and the other areas is beneficial, Utton wrote. It will provide a backup water supply, help the new Pojoaque system to be financially viable from the get-go and make service affordable to customers, he added.
At a recent Pojoaque public forum, a couple residents questioned whether Bishop’s Lodge was in the original settlement or added later, perhaps at the owners’ request.
In the email, Utton wrote the settlement always intended for the service to cover Bishop’s Lodge when sufficient funding became available, which there is now. A 2008 engineering report approved by Congress in the 2010 Settlement Act includes service to the lodge.
The complex will receive 75 acre-feet or roughly 24.5 million gallons yearly.
“Providing service to Bishop’s Lodge is desirable,” Utton wrote, “not only because it will provide clean, reliable water, but it will result in less use of local groundwater by Bishop’s Lodge and its residents, which will enhance stream flows of the Rio Tesuque and benefit the pueblos and acequias downstream.”
The state has chipped in
$100 million, and Santa Fe County is paying $17.5 million for the project.
Federal agencies are authorized to spend up to $413 million on the work and so far have spent a little more than a quarter of that.
The county has created a $4 million fund to cover the costs of users hooking into the system.
There is no deadline for eligible users to get the free connection, Utton wrote, but the county expects the court to set a deadline in the coming years.
“It’s likely that the current opportunity to join the settlement will not go on indefinitely,” he wrote. “Anyone wanting a free connection should sign up in the near future.”