The Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 on Zafarano Drive has delayed its reopening until at least Tuesday after originally planning a Friday opening.
“It was completely unforeseen circumstances that shouldn't take more than a few days to resolve,” Regal spokeswoman Hannah C. Whitson wrote in an email. “We received a notification this morning that a few processes were delayed to ensure we were able to provide the highest quality picture, sound and audio in all of our theatres.”
Regal Santa Fe Place 6 was still scheduled to open Friday.
The Regal website lists the first movies for Tuesday at Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14, but Whitson could not confirm the date.
“That is the current opening date,” Whitson wrote. “I do not yet have confirmation from operations on that.”
The movies scheduled for Tuesday are Dream Horse, New Order, Finding You, Profile, Spiral: SAW, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Raya and the Last Dragon, Wrath of Man, Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Unholy and Nobody with a Thursday opening listed for A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella.
Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 is the largest movie house in Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.