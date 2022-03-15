Santa Fe’s largest movie theater complex, shuttered for two years, could reopen as soon as Friday.
Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14, in the San Isidro Plaza on Zafarano Drive, closed in March 2020 — as did all theaters across the country and around much of the world at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Regal 14 remained closed because of a rent dispute with Columbus Capital, which developed and owns San Isidro Plaza and the movie theater complex.
Columbus Capital founder and CEO Jeff Branch on Tuesday said a settlement has been reached to satisfy two years’ worth of back rent for the Regal space.
“I’m satisfied that it is a win-win situation for both of us,” Branch said, though he did not reveal any details of the agreement. “We were able to come to terms. We were able to work out a settlement agreement and extend the lease.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, no movies were listed for the Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 on the Regal Cinemas website. Regal officials have not responded to requests for comment on the theater’s long closure.
During the Regal closure, Branch spoke with other operators about the possibility of opening a movie theater at the site and also announced a desire to redevelop the entire west end of San Isidro Plaza, which includes the movie theater and a massive parking lot.
Branch said he intends to build 180 to 200 apartment units and a 400-space parking garage in an area of the shopping center that now houses Plaza Cafe Southside, Pizza Centro and other restaurants. He also foresees a food hall for that area.
Even with the return of Regal, Branch intends to reduce the number of screens at the cinema, possibly to as few as six. He said he is in discussions with a few operators for other uses for 20,000 square feet in the movie theater building.
“I still have that option,” Branch said. “If we get a good operator, we will downsize the cinema.”
