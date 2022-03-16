Regal Cinemas confirmed Wednesday the Knoxville, Tenn.-based theater chain will reopen Regal Santa Fe 14 at San Isidro Plaza on Friday following two years of closure.
The cinema will reopen with nine movies on 10 screens. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be on two screens.
Other films for the opening weekend include The Batman, The Outfit, X, Dog, Death on the Nile, Uncharted, Jackass Forever and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
All of Santa Fe’s movie theaters have now reopened except the Jean Cocteau Cinema, which is undergoing renovations.
An opening is planned in early May, according to a post on the cinema’s Facebook page.
Regal Cinemas in the coming months intends to outfit Regal Santa 14 with a 4DX auditorium that includes motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration and scents, the company reported in a news release.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.