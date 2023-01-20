032421Movies_14.JPG (copy) (copy)

Regal Santa Fe 14 in San Isidro Plaza when it was shut down in 2020. A bankruptcy filing from theater chain Cineworld Group lists the location as one of 39 it plans to close.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The Regal Santa Fe 14 cinema, whose future has been uncertain since the start of the pandemic-related shutdowns, is set to close permanently, further squeezing local patrons' movie-viewing options.

The theater complex at San Isidro Plaza on Zafarano Road was one of 39 Regal cinemas across the country listed for closure in a bankruptcy document filed Tuesday by parent company Cineworld Group.

The news generated disappointment this week among some moviegoers.

Popular in the Community