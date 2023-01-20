The Regal Santa Fe 14 cinema, whose future has been uncertain since the start of the pandemic-related shutdowns, is set to close permanently, further squeezing local patrons' movie-viewing options.
The theater complex at San Isidro Plaza on Zafarano Road was one of 39 Regal cinemas across the country listed for closure in a bankruptcy document filed Tuesday by parent company Cineworld Group.
The news generated disappointment this week among some moviegoers.
Richard and Meg Meltz said they have been watching movies at the Regal Santa Fe 14 since it opened in 2007. They often dine before or after a film at one of the restaurants in San Isidro Plaza.
They'll find another theater for screenings — such as the nearby, six-screen Regal Santa Fe Place — but, Richard Meltz said, “This is the easier one for us.”
“I think it’s pretty sad because here there is plenty parking for it,” Meg Meltz said.
Joe Griego, who lives in Española, said he has been bringing his family to the theater for about 10 years. “We like the atmosphere and seating," he said. The pending closure "sucks," he added.
Cineworld, the world’s second-largest movie theater chain with about 500 U.S. locations, initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, when it identified the first 12 cinemas that would close.
A closure date for the Regal Santa Fe 14 was not mentioned in the Tuesday court filing, but Cineworld announced it would start rejecting leases Feb. 15.
San Isidro Plaza owner Jeff Branch did not respond to messages seeking comment on the bankruptcy announcement and likely closure of the Regal theater, which held its post-pandemic reopening less than a year ago.
As some movie theaters started reopening in August 2020 and into spring 2021 following a nationwide pandemic closure in March 2020, Branch locked out Regal Cinemas from the complex for nonpayment of rent.
He already had plans to reduce the cinema's size to six screens and unveiled plans in November 2020 for the smaller movie presence so he could introduce other uses in the remainder of the cinema building.
Branch also envisioned redeveloping the west end of San Isidro Plaza to make better use of the large parking lot.
He proposed 180 to 200 apartments and a 400-space parking garage, with plans calling for apartments above ground-level retail.
“Things have changed tremendously in 15 years and will likely change more rapidly in the next 15 years,” Branch said at the time. “Rather than react, I want to be ahead of the curve.”
Regal Santa Fe 14 reopened March 18, after Branch and Regal reached a settlement agreement. Details were not disclosed.
Branch's redevelopment plans were put on a back burner.
“That’s a longer-term plan,” he said.
The Regal closure will leave the 11-screen Violet Crown in the Railyard as the largest movie complex in Santa Fe. Violet Crown screens a mix of Hollywood and art-house movies and holds special events.
Regal's closure "won’t affect our strategy,” said David Gil, Violet Crown's marketing and programming director. “We will continue to offer the diverse programming, just as we have done since 2015.”
Craig Locklear might be one of the city's moviegoers who will migrate to the Violet Crown.
He hopes Regal doesn't close, Locklear said after emerging from the theater on a frigid Friday afternoon. “I come once a week with friends. It gives you fewer options," he said of the pending closure.
He would venture to the Railyard for a film fix, he said, but "it would be harder.”