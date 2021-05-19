Fourteen months after going dark in Santa Fe, Regal Cinemas has movies listed online starting Friday for Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 and Regal Santa Fe 6.
Per state requirements, seating will be limited to 33 percent capacity and masks must be worn at all times in the lobby and auditoriums.
“Masks can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium,” Regal announced on its website.
The reopening of five Regal locations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque is part of the last large wave for the company. The New Mexico theaters are among 170 locations opening again Friday.
Regal did not respond to a request for comment.
Because of strict COVID-19 measures, Regal has remained closed in New Mexico since March 2020. In some other states, it reopened July 10 but closed again Oct. 8 until this round of reopenings started in early April.
Santa Fe Place has changed since Regal Santa Fe Place 6 closed. The four-story LiggettVille Adventure Center ropes course opened in September in the food court area adjacent to the theaters, and Traveler’s Market will open soon in the former Sports Authority/Mervyn’s anchor space after moving from DeVargas Center.
LiggettVille also opened a party room last week adjacent to the food court.
“Santa Fe Place is going to be a family fun center,” said mall general manager Jim Schertzing. “There’s actually something to do here now. There is a great mix of everything here now.”
Santa Fe Place has nearly no vacancies and the food court is fully occupied, he said.
There are 16 movies listed with Friday screenings at Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 in San Isidro Plaza, which is owned by Santa Fe-based Columbus Capital. Columbus CEO Jeff Branch recently told The New Mexican he was negotiating with Regal for back rent.
"No, not resolved yet," Branch wrote in a brief text message.
Regal joins Violet Crown as the only cinema action in Santa Fe. Violet Crown reopened May 7 for general admission after initially opening March 19 for groups willing to rent out an entire theater.
“We have had a lot of customers coming in mentioning they had been looking forward to going to the movies again,” said Violet Crown Marketing Director David Gil. “Thirty-three percent capacity is working out good. Certain times, we could use more seats.”
Masks are still required at Violet Crown, and Gil said the public is receptive to the requirement.
The movies News of the World, which was filmed in and around Santa Fe, and Nomadland have sold out some shows, he said.
“Those movies are available on streaming,” Gil noted. “We’re certainly happy with the results. Every week is going to get better.”
