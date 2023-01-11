The new state Public Regulation Commission convened its first meeting Wednesday but was missing the newest of its three members.
James Ellison of Cedar Crest — appointed Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after former appointee Brian Moore resigned, citing his lack of qualifications for the job — was unable to attend as a voting member because he had not yet been sworn in to the position.
Tuesday’s unexpected shakeup of the commission — which transitioned to a three-member body appointed by the governor this month from a five-member elected body — came amid criticism of the appointments and the nominating process. Some of the criticism was because Moore, a Republican grocer and former state House representative from Clayton, lacked a bachelor’s degree, one of the minimum qualifications set for commissioners. The legislature had proposed changing the commission partly to have more knowledgeable and professional commissioners to decide the complex utility cases.
Other critics raised concerns that none of the nine nominees sent to the governor by a nominating committee was a tribal member.
Commissioners Patrick O’Connell and Gabriel Aguilera, both Democrats appointed by the governor Dec. 30, attended Wednesday’s meeting.
They took action on just one item before the commission: approving a cease-and-desist order against Albuquerque towing company AK 24-Hour Towing. Public Regulation Commission staff had found the firm to be “operating as a motor carrier performing towing services absent the legal authority of the Commission.”
Ellison, an independent who most recently worked as a grid analyst for Sandia National Laboratories, said in an interview Tuesday he was pleased to accept the governor’s 11th-hour appointment.
“I appreciate the governor’s confidence,” Ellison said. “I really see this as a key juncture for New Mexico in transitioning to renewables, and I’m really excited to be at the PRC and to help that transition be smooth and successful.”
As a grid analyst at Sandia, he performed studies on power forecasts for Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state’s largest electric utility.
Ellison said the experience — along with decades of related work in the energy industry — provided him with valuable knowledge that will serve him well on the commission.
“I think that in terms of, say, the integrated resource planning that the [investor-owned utilities] do, I think it gives me insight into the kind of models that they’re using, and I think it will help me ask questions as to the assumptions they’re making in those models and the different scenarios they’re looking at,” Ellison said.
Arthur O’Donnell, an Albuquerque independent who had vied for a commission seat and was selected as one of the nine nominees, introduced himself to the commissioners as a new staff member at the PRC.
O’Donnell, the agency’s new director of policy administration, said he took part in the former commission’s development of policies for integrated resource planning and community solar programs.
“I anticipate that we are on the cusp of a grid modernization rule making that I hope to discuss with you because there’s been a lot of groundwork over the past two years for that,” O’Donnell said.