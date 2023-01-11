The new state Public Regulation Commission convened its first meeting Wednesday but was missing the newest of its three members.

James Ellison of Cedar Crest — appointed Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after former appointee Brian Moore resigned, citing his lack of qualifications for the job — was unable to attend as a voting member because he had not yet been sworn in to the position.

Tuesday’s unexpected shakeup of the commission — which transitioned to a three-member body appointed by the governor this month from a five-member elected body — came amid criticism of the appointments and the nominating process. Some of the criticism was because Moore, a Republican grocer and former state House representative from Clayton, lacked a bachelor’s degree, one of the minimum qualifications set for commissioners. The legislature had proposed changing the commission partly to have more knowledgeable and professional commissioners to decide the complex utility cases.

