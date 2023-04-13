Gary King lobbied for Holtec International, a company that wants to create a storage site in southeastern New Mexico for radioactive waste.

“Sometimes he identified himself as a lobbyist, but sometimes he just called himself former Attorney General Gary King,” said state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, one of four legislators who led opposition to Holtec’s proposal.

King, a Democrat, is the son of the late Bruce King, New Mexico’s longest-serving governor. Every lawmaker has heard of King and a few other notable lobbyists who advocate for certain bills while trying to destroy others.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

