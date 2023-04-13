Gary King lobbied for Holtec International, a company that wants to create a storage site in southeastern New Mexico for radioactive waste.
“Sometimes he identified himself as a lobbyist, but sometimes he just called himself former Attorney General Gary King,” said state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, one of four legislators who led opposition to Holtec’s proposal.
King, a Democrat, is the son of the late Bruce King, New Mexico’s longest-serving governor. Every lawmaker has heard of King and a few other notable lobbyists who advocate for certain bills while trying to destroy others.
Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, says those are exceptional cases. Legislators mostly stumble in the dark when it comes to knowing lobbyists and who employs them.
“You hear a bill, but you really don’t know who is behind it or what the genesis of the legislation is,” Steinborn said. “You have no idea of the meetings or phone calls involving lobbyists that occurred. Your job as a legislator becomes trying to be a detective.”
Other states mandate timely and detailed reports from lobbyists. New Mexico’s requirements are among the weakest in the land. It’s a formula that benefits certain organizations but hurts the public.
New Mexico has 112 part-time lawmakers and legislative sessions with firm deadlines, either 30 or 60 days. Top lobbyists hold a considerable advantage. They can know most everything about the 10 or 20 bills they’re working on.
The better legislators try to study hundreds of bills every session. Even if only 20% of all proposed legislation reaches the full Legislature for votes, unpaid lawmakers are less knowledgeable than well-compensated lobbyists.
Steinborn this year introduced a bill to require reports from lobbyists. He wanted to know who employs them and what positions they have taken on legislation. His measure wilted and died in his own chamber.
No one should have been surprised. State legislators covet campaign donations from lobbyists. Many would rather preserve a pipeline of steady money than know where it’s coming from.
Moneyed advocates for companies and political organizations will always get an audience with legislators. Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, said as much during her last reelection campaign.
She emailed a list of known lobbyists and asked all of them for contributions.
“You provide me with information that I do not always have,” Stefanics wrote. “While we may not agree on every issue, I am committed to open discussion to discover common ground ... I appreciate your support in seeking reelection by contributing to my campaign.”
Stefanics committed to writing what most legislators only whisper about. Lobbyists who help a politician’s campaign are guaranteed access. Well-intentioned but ordinary constituents can only hope for a response from their senator or representative.
Steinborn says chances are he will revive his bill to require comprehensive reports from lobbyists. In his view, Colorado and New York have model systems in place.
Old-fashioned, slow-moving politics in New Mexico will delay any chance of reform. The 2024 legislative session will last 30 days and be devoted mostly to financial matters. A policy change, even one as important as splashing sunlight on lobbyists, probably will be buried until at least the 60-day session of 2025.
A frustrated reformer, Steinborn was noncommittal about whether he would resuscitate another of his longstanding proposals.
He tried for years to change the way university regents are appointed in New Mexico. Governors make the selections, and they have a history of choosing regents who are cronies, campaign contributors or political zealots.
Former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, once tried to appoint a man to a regent seat at New Mexico Highlands University, even as he was suing that very institution. Martinez had to back down.
Still, she liked the fellow’s conservative stands so much she found another spot for him, where his litigiousness might not matter. Martinez nominated the man to be a regent of Western New Mexico University. Docile senators confirmed him.
Steinborn proposed a constitutional amendment to screen potential regents through nominating committees that would delve into their credentials to oversee universities. He said this would eliminate politically connected people who didn’t understand or care about a regent’s responsibilities.
His proposed constitutional amendment looked like it might make the ballot. But Martinez marshaled enough legislative opposition to block it.
Regent selections in New Mexico remain an executive decision. Other states force contenders for high-profile regent seats to explain themselves to the public. Regents of the University of Michigan and the University of Colorado are elected positions.
Most failings of New Mexico’s universities and its statehouse start at the top, with regents and legislators.
Fixing the problem is a full-time job. Part-time lawmaker Steinborn can’t do it alone.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.