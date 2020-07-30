Arthur Mino of Santa Fe walks by the New Mexico School for the Arts after a rainstorm Tuesday left behind puddles. More rain could hit Santa Fe this weekend with scattered thunderstorms forecast. Highs are expected n the mid-80s.
spotlight
Photo feature
Reflection of the day’s journey
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Santa Fe makes guests feel unwelcome
- Landlord: CrowBar cleared out, mess left behind
- Mother of slain Nambé boy sentenced to 12 years in prison
- Los Alamos mother raises questions over man's modeling request
- CEO of New Mexico Restaurant Association fights for 'survival of the industry'
- Embattled Rio Arriba County sheriff’s career dotted with legal issues
- New Mexico's public health orders frustrate businesses that are struggling
- Fenn says treasure was found in Wyoming
- Comet, meteors light up Santa Fe's night sky
- Lujan Grisham to announce $50M for small-business grants
Images
Videos
Commented
- Unmasked candidate says government can't tell her what to do (110)
- Defiant restaurateur finally given cease-and-desist order (71)
- Heinrich calls for resignation of Bernalillo County sheriff (70)
- New Mexico governor issues new public health order ahead of holiday weekend (70)
- Trump announces deployment of federal agents to Albuquerque (56)
- Restaurants statewide protest dine-in closure; Weck's Santa Fe stays open (55)
- Lujan Grisham reinstates some restrictions as cases surge (48)
- SFPS teachers concerned about reopening plan (45)
- Self-quarantine of visitors to New Mexico presents challenges (44)
- Santa Fe County Commission approves Dollar General Store near Eldorado (42)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.