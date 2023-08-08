Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings speaks with a quiet drawl when explaining why he’s suing so many of his old pals in politics.

Jennings, 72, was a Democratic state senator for 34 years and once held the top position in the chamber. In 2021, he watched in disgust as Democratic lawmakers used their majority clout to divide Roswell into two congressional districts. They also splintered Jennings’ county of Chaves into three districts.

“There was no reason for it,” Jennings said one recent day.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

