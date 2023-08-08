Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings speaks with a quiet drawl when explaining why he’s suing so many of his old pals in politics.
Jennings, 72, was a Democratic state senator for 34 years and once held the top position in the chamber. In 2021, he watched in disgust as Democratic lawmakers used their majority clout to divide Roswell into two congressional districts. They also splintered Jennings’ county of Chaves into three districts.
“There was no reason for it,” Jennings said one recent day.
That’s not quite true. There was no logical reason, only a thirst for political power.
Democrats also defied any sense of fair play by splitting Hobbs into two districts and grouping part of that city with Farmington. Hobbs and Farmington are 500 miles apart, a stretch even by the greedy standards of gerrymandering.
Just as Democrats planned when they redrew the boundaries, Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell lost her seat in the 2022 election. Democrats now control all three congressional districts.
Still to be determined is whether the system they created will remain intact.
Jennings joined various Republicans in suing over congressional redistricting. The plaintiffs next month will get their day — or maybe three days — in court.
State District Judge Fred Van Soelen has designated Sept. 27-29 for a bench trial on whether the Democrats’ radically recast congressional districts should be struck down as an illegal political maneuver.
The trial will be in Lovington, a Republican stronghold. If Democrats lose, New Mexico could be transformed into a battleground that helps decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.
Judge Van Soelen will be under more pressure than any partisan involved in the courtroom battle.
The New Mexico Supreme Court told Van Soelen to resolve the redistricting dispute by Oct. 1. The deadline means he might have to make a decision in one day after the trial.
A speedy ruling by the judge might not end the political combat.
Democratic lawmakers are sure to appeal if Van Soelen throws out their revamped districts and replaces them with boundaries more favorable to Republicans, specifically to Herrell. She is running to regain her old seat in the 2nd Congressional District.
Like the jagged piece of a jigsaw puzzle, the redrawn 2nd District stretches from ruby-red sections of Southern New Mexico to northerly areas friendly to Democrats. A new, critical part of the district for Democrats is a liberal swath of Albuquerque’s South Valley.
Democrats ripped apart communities of interest to oust Herrell, a zealot who in her one congressional term unsuccessfully tried to block Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
State Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, says New Mexico’s reconfigured districts were good for the state and for democracy. He says the changes made all three congressional districts more competitive.
Cervantes’ claim is specious based on results from recent elections.
The 2020 congressional races occurred before redistricting. Last year’s election was conducted with the Democrats’ redrawn districts.
In New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes the city of Santa Fe, Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández easily won the race for an open seat in 2020. She defeated Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson 58.7% to 41.3.%.
A rematch in 2022 between Martinez Johnson and Leger Fernandez ended in a nearly identical result. Martinez Johnson gained half a percentage point, but she still lost in a landslide.
The 1st District remained equally solid for Democrats.
Their candidate, Melanie Stansbury of Albuquerque, won a special election in 2021. She defeated Republican Mark Moores, 60% to 36% with an assist from the GOP.
New Mexico Republicans, led by party Chairman Steve Pearce, foolishly staged a state convention in Amarillo, Texas, when they could have been campaigning for Moores in Albuquerque.
Republicans were less disorganized in last year’s general election. Stansbury still won in a breeze, defeating GOP nominee Michelle Garcia Holmes 55.7% to 44.2%.
The 2nd District has been the most volatile of the three, and Herrell figures prominently in its recent history.
Herrell in 2018 ran for an open seat in the 2nd District when it covered the southern half of the state. Overconfident, she declared victory with thousands of votes still be to be counted.
Herrell ended up losing to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, 51% to 49%.
Their rematch in the presidential year of 2020 turned into a blowout victory for Herrell. She defeated Torres Small by 7 percentage points, or 20,000 votes.
Democrats in the Legislature then reconfigured the 2nd District to dilute Herrell’s base of Republican supporters.
In addition, Democrats added to the 2nd District a section of Albuquerque that was pivotal in Democrat Gabe Vasquez’s victory over Herrell in 2022. Vasquez won by less than 1 percentage point.
In the upcoming trial, Vasquez has more to lose than anyone.
As the incumbent congressman, he would be the favorite to defeat Herrell if the Democrats’ controversial boundaries stand.
It’s a different story if the judge mandates new districts that take away Vasquez’s advantage in Albuquerque and restore Herrell’s strength in the oil patch.
Vasquez would become a target of the national Republican Party — a marked man after one term in Congress.