What’s ahead is a lawyer’s dream.

Jigsaw, Jagged Edge and the Salamander are going to court. Those aren’t colorful characters from the police blotter.

They are the nicknames I’ve assigned to New Mexico’s three congressional districts, which were gerrymandered by Democrats for maximum political gain. The disorganized and inept Republican Party of New Mexico has sued, complaining the new boundaries make it impossible for its candidates to win.

Popular in the Community