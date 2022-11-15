What’s ahead is a lawyer’s dream.
Jigsaw, Jagged Edge and the Salamander are going to court. Those aren’t colorful characters from the police blotter.
They are the nicknames I’ve assigned to New Mexico’s three congressional districts, which were gerrymandered by Democrats for maximum political gain. The disorganized and inept Republican Party of New Mexico has sued, complaining the new boundaries make it impossible for its candidates to win.
The GOP actually has
some evidence. Republican
Rep. Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo just lost her seat
in the Jagged Edge, also known as the 2nd Congressional District.
With a section of Albuquerque added to the district, Democrat Gabe Vasquez of Las Cruces defeated Herrell by six-tenths of 1 percentage point in a race that drew 192,000 voters.
Republicans are asking New Mexico’s five Supreme Court justices to undo the Democrats’ congressional boundaries. This political fight will pay off for attorneys, though probably not for the public.
State Sen. Joe Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat and architect of congressional redistricting, is confident his plan will survive. “The court challenge is going nowhere,” he wrote in an email.
An attorney himself, Cervantes said his redistricting bill meets every legal requirement and is well-intentioned.
“I realize most think it was a partisan grab and nothing more. I had much more important goals in mind,” he said.
For two decades, according to Cervantes, state legislators saw the Northern New Mexico congressional district as a Democratic seat. They considered the Southern district that Herrell represented for one term as Republican domain.
And the Albuquerque-based district for a time was Republican-controlled but occasionally competitive. It turned blue starting in 2008, when Democrat Barack Obama won the presidency.
Cervantes became frustrated by gridlock on redistricting after the 2010 census. State lawmakers failed to approve a bill to update congressional boundaries, instead putting the decisions in the hands of a judge.
Efforts to create congressional districts that would be more competitive fizzled in the Legislature for an obvious reason, Cervantes said. The late Ben Luján was speaker of the state House of Representatives. His son, Ben Ray Luján, was the second-term congressman for Northern New Mexico.
“I liked and respected Ben Luján Senior,” Cervantes said. “[But] he would not do anything that might undermine the Northern district because of his son.”
Cervantes wanted redistricting to be different after the 2020 census. He went to work on a bill to reconfigure congressional districts. By his account, they had all become safe seats — two for Democrats and one for a Republican.
But recent history showed congressional elections were not as predictable as Cervantes claimed. Democrat Xochitl Torres Small won the Republican-friendly 2nd District in 2018.
Torres Small defeated Herrell by a decisive 3,700 votes. Before state legislators began redrawing the district’s boundaries, Herrell and Torres Small met in a rematch. This time, Herrell won by 20,000 votes.
Cervantes and other Democrats crafted a redistricting bill that diluted Herrell’s political base. Counties where she was strong were split into two or even three districts. It was a plan radical enough that many Democrats worried it might pass and shake up the other districts.
“The effort met with emphatic opposition in private quarters starting with the Governor,” Cervantes wrote. “The Governor assured me she would veto my plan.”
Also wary of changes were Democratic U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury. Republicans had more to fear.
Democrats eventually closed ranks and approved Cervantes’ redistricting bill. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the measure into law.
Cervantes says it’s good for democracy. Democrat Vasquez moderated his liberal views to align with more voters, enabling him to defeat Herrell, Cervantes said.
That’s one theory. Mine is different. Democrats used gerrymandering to seize all three congressional seats.
Republicans would be just as ruthless if they ever connected well enough with voters to take control of the Legislature. They’re left to hire attorneys and hope their arguments prevail in court.
Sen. Bill O’Neill, D-Albuquerque, voted for Cervantes’ bill. O’Neill nonetheless will support a bill that would create a seven-member panel independent of the Legislature to create political boundaries.
“I just feel it’s the right thing to do. If we draw the lines, it’s gerrymandering, and that contributes to the mess we’re in,” O’Neill told me.
Cervantes said his redistricting bill complied with every legal requirement. Population was distributed evenly in the three districts. Race, ethnicity, voting patterns and communities of interest were all addressed.
Cervantes calls communities of interest the “most nebulous” factor in redrawing political boundaries. Perhaps that’s how he and other Democrats justified placing Farmington
and part of Hobbs in the 3rd District. The towns are 495 miles apart.
Democracy is served. Or so says the party with the power.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.