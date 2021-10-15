A redistricting committee charged with proposing new congressional, legislative and Public Education Commission boundaries in New Mexico chose a number of final proposals for the Legislature to consider.
One would seriously alter the political makeup of the southeastern part of the state, splitting nine counties among different congressional districts.
That map, which garnered both passionate support and accusations of gerrymandering at a redistricting committee this month, drew concerns from committee member Christopher Saucedo, who said it would split the conservative southeastern portion of the state into thirds.
“No other map does that to a region of the state,” Saucedo, an attorney from Albuquerque, said during Friday’s redistricting committee meeting. “We are not splitting up north-central New Mexico or northwest New Mexico, which clearly also have an identity.”
But the committee voted 5-2 to move the plan forward, with several members saying it represents the kind of radical change that the state needs on a number of levels.
Redistricting takes place every 10 years. While some residents might pay little or no attention to a process that could best be described as political mapmaking, the stakes are high: Redistricting can determine which political party or lawmaker holds power statewide.
Some residents, and even whole counties, can find themselves shunted into a different district and thus represented by a different lawmaker, including one who does not share their core political beliefs.
The committee also voted to approve two other congressional maps, sending a total of three to the legislative body to consider and choose from during a special session slated for early December.
One of those maps involves what some members called a “status quo” approach, deviating little from current congressional boundaries, with some minor changes — such as moving Isleta Pueblo into the southern 2nd Congressional District.
In defending the decision to move a map with little change forward, some committee members said the Legislature should have at least one plan that adheres somewhat to current guidelines.
Member Joaquín Sanchez, an educator, didn’t support that idea, saying it gives lawmakers an easy way out.
“I want them to struggle,” he said of lawmakers, adding they should be pushed to consider new options.
The third congressional map the committee moved forward would pull some of the 2nd Congressional District north along the eastern part of the state, incorporating much of that region’s ranching community into a district that shares many of the same traits and concerns.
That concept also would split both the Mescalero Apache and Navajo Nation between congressional districts 2 and 3 to give those residents more voting power, as those tribal entities requested.
The committee also voted to move three Senate redistricting maps forward, working to ensure there was as little deviation in population between the districts as possible.
But because the committee members were working with updated information they received just before Friday’s meeting began, two of those maps were not yet posted online for review.
The committee also moved three Public Education Commission map proposals to the the Legislature to consider. That commission oversees the approval and rejection of charter school applications and has the power to close charter schools.
The committee plans to convene one last time Tuesday to choose three final maps for the state House of Representatives.
The committee has until Oct. 30 to submit its maps to the legislative body, which has the power to alter them during the special session. But first, the maps will go to a political science expert at the University of Georgia for evaluation to ensure they adhere to the national Voting Rights Act and do not favor one political party over another.
