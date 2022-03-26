TAOS — The Red River Miner, a weekly newspaper distributed since 1993 in the community of Red River, population about 500 in the mountains north of Taos, published its final edition March 17.
It joins a growing number of small newspapers in the U.S. to close down since the early 2000s.
In a column published in the final edition, titled “When It’s Time, It’s Time,” co-owners Fritz Davis (editor) and Kerry Shepherd (graphic designer) said they were sad to hang up their hats just shy of the newspaper’s 30th anniversary, but they could no longer afford to run the weekly paper because of rising printing costs.
They’re not going away entirely.
The pair said they plan to continue releasing seasonal editions of their popular Red River magazines, as well as print some event-related booklets. They’re also planning to maintain their website, which they launched in 2001.
There, they plan to publish “occasional articles or items of interest and access to the archives for our past subscribers.” They’ll also remain active on social media.
In their final editorial looking back on the Miner, the couple wrote that their hope “was to create something that folks would find informative, helpful and entertaining, something that readers would enjoy and look forward to reading. … Foremost, the goal was to make a positive contribution to the community — a community of which we wanted to be a part, a community we loved when we moved to the high country in 1989. It’s a community we still love.”
The Miner got its start after Davis and Shepherd helped launch the Red River Ranger, with Davis contributing columns and Shepherd using her background in design to piece it all together on the page.
The Ranger fell apart after just six issues.
“The community loved that paper, so we decided to start our own,” Shepherd said. “I’ve got a background in graphic design and [Davis] worked on school papers and community papers in the past as a writer.”
Shepherd said printing a newspaper 30 years ago “was very labor intensive, having to do the layout on sheets and having to drive it” to a printing press in Raton. “Then we waited until they printed it and then drove it back. That went on for a few years before we could send it by internet — which made it much easier.”
After the printing press in Raton closed, the couple switched to printing with The Santa Fe New Mexican. As printing prices continued to rise throughout the country, however, the newspaper eventually became unsustainable.
“The decision to discontinue the Miner has not been a hasty one,” the couple said in their column. Though they cited rising printing costs as one of the driving forces ending the publication, they said other factors weighed in on their decision to retire.
“We had hoped to go 30 years, but after 29 years of deadlines to meet, 52 weeks a year, it’s time to look at the road not taken,” they wrote in the editorial.
The road may include new creative endeavors, like a series of historical publications and a possible compilation of some of the best of the Miner‘s articles, columns and cartoons.
“It’s a concept in progress designed to entertain and bring back memories of Red River past,” they wrote. “Then again, we may just sit on the porch, watch the wildlife walk by and paint whimsical pictures of the mountains.”
Looking back on three decades of work, Shepherd said the couple will miss the sense of community brought about by the publication of a local paper.
“To us, a community needs a paper like it needs a school and … a library,” she said. “We do a lot of stories on community members, new businesses, just promoting the community and keeping them in touch.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.