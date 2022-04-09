TAOS — The Red River Business Alliance hopes to raise money to purchase the rights to a holiday movie script about their community by screenwriter Karen Schaler, who has written scripts for Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix films and has penned several Christmas novels.
Matt Dietz, president of the Red River Business Alliance, said in a letter to the community he contacted Schaler, an Emmy Award winner, at the beginning of 2022 and made a “prospective inquiry.”
Schaler wrote the Netflix movie A Christmas Prince and Lifetime’s Every Day is Christmas.
Dietz said in the letter Schaler is “more than an author, she is in fact, the human embodiment of Christmas.”
After some back-and-forth conversations, Dietz said Schaler agreed to “entertain the possibility of writing an original screenplay” about the town of Red River.
“After much discussion with economic development, Mayor [Linda] Calhoun and our honorable council members, the Red River Business Alliance, in cooperation with the chamber of commerce, has made the decision to take responsibility for this project in hopes to see it through to fruition,” Dietz said. “We’ve all said it, and I know we truly believe this little mountain town is like a Hallmark movie town. Now, we have a potential opportunity to become a Christmas movie.”
The Red River Business Alliance needs to raise about $65,000 to purchase a script. It has raised $19,800 in contributions from
26 local businesses. The alliance plans to sponsor a raffle to help raise more money.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.