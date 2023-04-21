Santa Fe's Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station recycles 10,400 tons of material annually, and much of that goes down a conveyor belt where an attentive employee picks off items that don't belong there.

These non-recyclable items, which range from broken model trains to gas masks to tree branches, make up about 22% of the station's volume, and end up in the landfill, said Randall Kippenbrock, executive director of Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency, operated jointly by the city and county.

While station employees are picking out non-recyclable items, too many Santa Fe residents are throwing materials that could be recycled into the garbage.

