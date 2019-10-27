Recreational marijuana bill anything but a sure bet

The cannabis crowd, still puffing uphill in New Mexico, should not dismiss the power of a political slogan as it tries again to legalize the drug.
More than century ago, Vice President Thomas Marshall boosted the tobacco industry with one sly comment.
“What this country needs is a good five-cent cigar,” he said.
The context of Marshall’s remark is in dispute, but the popular version is that he whispered it as a joke while a senator from Kansas delivered a dull speech on what ailed America.
Marshall’s line caught fire with more than smokers and cigar companies. It became popular in political campaigns, though it had no bearing on any issue pushed by his boss, President Woodrow Wilson.
Those who want to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico will need every argument they can muster to get the proposal through a wary state Senate. A Marshall-style slogan couldn’t hurt their cause, but timing might.
For reasons few understand, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has decided to make legalizing marijuana for adults a priority in the 30-day legislative session starting in January. These short sessions typically are focused on crafting a balanced budget.
All the fuss is mystifying. The number of state residents seeking and receiving medical marijuana licenses has ballooned, meaning most who want the drug can get it legally now. In addition, local governments such as Santa Fe and Albuquerque have decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana.
To get her way, Lujan Grisham will have to win over a Democrat-controlled Senate that has been cool toward recreational marijuana. It rejected a bill to legalize the drug in 2016 on a bipartisan vote of 24-17.
Another marijuana bill failed in the Senate last winter. Most senators who opposed the marijuana bills are still in office.
This is where political slogans on cannabis legalization might be useful. I can imagine a couple of possibilities:
• “Discover a new high in the Land of Enchantment.” This one would be easy for the Tourism Department to pitch. The downside for Lujan Grisham is it would give voice to opponents who say New Mexico’s roads already are a danger zone of intoxicated drivers.
• “It’s time. The sooner marijuana is legal, the faster New Mexico will increase revenues and decrease prison populations.” I hear versions of these arguments all the time. The fallacies are that casual users are being incarcerated, and that legalizing the drug would provide New Mexico with abundant new revenues.
Colorado, the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, reports revenues from the drug account for less than 1 percent of its budget.
And the costs of drug legalization are seldom mentioned. State government must regulate the industry. Police still have to contend with a black market, as street dealers illegally sell marijuana without the tax markup.
There’s also an occasional harrowing side to legalization. Small children who ingest their parents’ cannabis need emergency medical care.
All things considered, New Mexico won’t be swimming in cash or tranquility if it follows Colorado’s lead.
As for marijuana legalization saving people from a life of hard time, it’s a specious argument.
Police and prosecutors aren’t filling prisons with people who possess small amounts of marijuana. Drug users who rob people or burglarize homes and businesses usually are the ones serving time.
Even thieves with long records can avoid prison if they announce they have a drug addiction and will again enter a rehabilitation program.
Consider the case of Jerome Block Jr. Once an elected member of the state Public Regulation Commission, Block pleaded guilty last year to a felony for receiving stolen property. The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office dismissed a related burglary charge against Block in exchange for his plea.
Block received no jail time, though he had previous felony convictions for embezzlement, identity theft, fraudulent use of a state credit card and stealing public money designated for a political campaign. He’s avoided prison while sliding in and out of courtrooms for a decade.
As Block’s case demonstrates, modern-day prosecutors aren’t zealous about incarcerating thieves who are hooked on hard drugs. The theory is it’s smarter to try to help an addict become a productive taxpayer instead of banishing him to a cell, where he’s a drain on public money.
If the Jerome Blocks of New Mexico aren’t being shuffled off to prison, people who possess a little marijuana aren’t in danger of incarceration.
Brian Egolf, speaker of the state House of Representatives, told me he expects the next marijuana bill to start in the Senate. This would prevent House members from spending substantial time on a measure that might not clear the other chamber.
“Realistically, we’ll have 300 hours or less on the floor to debate legislation. I’m not eager to burn a lot of time on bills that aren’t going to make it,” said Egolf, D-Santa Fe.
A marijuana bill barely cleared the House of Representatives during this year’s 60-day legislative session. The vote was 36-34. Then the measure died in the Senate.
What’s the chance of a marijuana bill passing in the short session?
I’m betting it will be close but no cigar.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.