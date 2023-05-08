Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham calls on a student at Piñon Elementary School during a signing ceremony event in March for a bill that provides free meals for public school students in New Mexico. According to documents obtained under a public records request, the governor receives multiple requests a day from individuals and organizations that run the gamut.
Her office often receives multiple requests a day for meetings and personal appearances. Requesters run the gamut from constituents who hope the governor will intervene in a personal matter to representatives from various groups who want Lujan Grisham to make a cameo at one of their events, according to documents obtained under a public records request.
Other elected officials, from Raton to Washington, D.C., want time with the governor, too.
On Jan. 17, for example, Lujan Grisham received an invitation from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to attend a dinner for governors at the White House.
A month later, former President Bill Clinton's foundation invited Lujan Grisham to attend the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York City. The initiative brings together leaders from various sectors to take on "the most pressing global challenges," such as climate change.
Weeks later, the office of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued an invitation for the governor to participate in the 2023 Cities Summit of the Americas in the Mile High City.
"One of the most meaningful parts of the governor’s job is meeting directly with New Mexicans, and she makes as much time as possible for constituents, stakeholders, elected officials and others to discuss how we can move the state forward," Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote Monday in an email.
"There's no secret to getting a meeting" with the governor, Hayden added.
Between January and mid-April, the Governor's Office received close to 370 requests for a meeting with Lujan Grisham, according to documents.
Since the time period included the 60-day legislative session, which started Jan. 17 and ended March 18, several of the requests were linked to legislative priorities.
On Jan. 4, city officials in Las Vegas, N.M., requested a meeting with the governor to discuss their priorities for the session. Five days later, Equality New Mexico asked for a meeting for the same purpose.
A few days before the start of the session, lobbyist Conroy Chino requested a meeting on behalf of Acoma and Taos pueblos "regarding legislative priorities and capital outlay." Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña also asked to speak with the governor about legislative priorities and capital outlay for her district.
The documents show some of the meeting requests were nixed at the staff level.
In early February, for example, Darren White, a former Bernalillo County sheriff and former state Department of Public Safety Cabinet secretary who is now one of the biggest cannabis producers in the state, and Indy White, president of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, asked for a meeting with the governor to discuss the cannabis industry in New Mexico.
"Staff recommends no," documents state.
Hayden wrote the governor receives many requests to speak at events.
"The governor and her staff review every submission we receive and attempt to accommodate every request," she wrote. "Unfortunately, there simply aren’t enough hours in the day for her to accommodate every meeting request that comes in. In those cases, staff members will attend those meetings and report any outcomes back to the governor."
Garret Speer, Lujan Grisham's executive assistant, has been keeping the governor scheduled and on time since 2021, she wrote, adding Speer "truly fills one of the most crucial roles in our office."
Citing exemptions in the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act, the Governor's Office redacted two of the requests. One was from Marty Chávez, a former mayor of Albuquerque who joined the Lujan Grisham administration in November 2021 as the state's infrastructure adviser, and the second was from John Martinez, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation.
