A police detective’s body camera recording of City Councilor Signe Lindell bad-mouthing police Chief Andrew Padilla and making snide remarks about people on the Santa Fe Plaza in July has produced repercussions within city government.
It sparked an internal investigation at the Santa Fe Police Department to determine whether any policies were violated.
It raised questions from the public about the police department’s policy on body-worn cameras.
And it forced a respected city councilor who serves as mayor pro tem to apologize for her “inappropriate” comments.
But the recording on Detective Tony Trujillo’s body camera appears to have been inadvertent.
“Does the red light stay on on yours?” an unidentified police officer asked Trujillo after the camera had been rolling for at least 29 minutes, according to a copy of the recording, which The New Mexican obtained under a public records request.
“Oh, no,” Trujillo said before promptly turning the camera off.
The police department’s policy on body-worn cameras appears to give officers wide latitude on when they can record.
The policy states officers should activate their cameras “only in conjunction with official law enforcement duties.” It also says officers are supposed to turn on their cameras “as soon as practical when responding to a call for service” or at the beginning of traffic stops, investigative detentions, arrests, searches, pursuits and interrogations.
But the policy also gives officers the discretion to record “consensual encounters and any other circumstances where the officer, through training and experience, believes that a recording of an incident would be appropriate.” Officers aren’t required to inform the people they’re recording that the lapel camera is on, though the policy recommends officers disclose they are recording “as part of their initial contact with members of the public.”
The 3-year-old policy, signed by former police Chief Patrick Gallagher, lists multiple restrictions for recording, including “encounters with undercover department personnel or confidential informants” or in locations where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as restrooms and locker rooms.
In Lindell’s case, Trujillo appears to have left his camera on by mistake — a circumstance the policy doesn’t address.
On the evening of July 5, Trujillo was patrolling the historic downtown square on foot during a concert on the Plaza bandstand. The video shows him making casual conversation with a handful of people, both acquaintances and strangers.
“Can you do us a favor and point us in the direction of the Shed, the restaurant?” a man with big, dark sunglasses and a white beard asked Trujillo on the street.
About three minutes later, he bumped into Lindell.
After a quick embrace, Lindell started to make snarky remarks about the people on the Plaza, which is in her council district.
The conversation turned serious, with Lindell asking Trujillo how “everybody” is doing, apparently in reference to union members, who had recently received $707,000 for pay increases in the current fiscal year under a collective bargaining agreement approved by the City Council.
Lindell then asked about Padilla, to which Trujillo replied, “The chief? I think the chief is good. We’re working on …”
“That was a little halfhearted,” Lindell told Trujillo. “It’s alright. I feel the same.”
Lindell then goes on to say Padilla “just didn’t have the experience.”
“It scares me,” she said. “He scares me.”
“It’s not the first time and probably won’t be the last,” Trujillo replied.
“Oh, I know, but I hope to God he doesn’t get us in trouble,” Lindell said. “I’m like, ‘Please don’t get me in trouble today.’ ”
In a statement issued earlier this week by the Mayor’s Office, Padilla said he continues to have a professional relationship with Lindell and that he “can assure her and the public that an internal investigation is underway to determine whether any police department policies were violated in the making of this video.”
Lilia Chacon, a spokeswoman for Mayor Alan Webber, said Thursday she didn’t know the status of the investigation.
The mayor, who picked Lindell as his mayor pro tem, declined to discuss the video and July 5 encounter in detail. Lindell, who sits next to Webber on the dais, is one of his most ardent supporters on the City Council.
“I have nothing to say about that,” Webber said. “It’s not my issue.”
