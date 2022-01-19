The explosive surge in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant is expected to peak in the next two weeks, though hospitals are likely to be strained for a while longer due to the sheer volume of infected people, the state's top health official said Wednesday.
Based on the state's modeling, the record-breaking surge should peak between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, and presumably will slow after that, acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said. He called it a hopeful forecast.
An abating infection rate would offer much-needed relief from the virus raging in New Mexico.
The state has tallied 4,000 to 6,000 new cases per day in the previous eight days, twice as high as during the severe outbreak in November 2020, Scrase said, referring to the period before the vaccine rollouts.
"We are at an all-time high in case counts," Scrase said.
The trend Scrase described continued Wednesday, with the state Department of Health reporting 5,735 new cases, 28 additional deaths and 626 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Omicron appears to be infecting more children than prior versions of the virus.
The state's latest pediatric report shows two to three times more children being infected in recent weeks with omicron as the dominant strain compared with delta.
In all, 80,100 people younger than 18 have contracted the virus, including 14,028 who are younger than 4, according to the report. About 400 children under 18 have been hospitalized, and seven have died from the disease.
Despite reports that omicron causes milder symptoms than the delta variant — putting a smaller percentage of infected people in the emergency room — it has triple the transmission rate, which is pushing hospitals beyond capacity, Scrase said.
A half-dozen hospitals have adopted crisis standards of care, meaning they have so many patients or are so understaffed that they must give special consideration to whom they treat.
But hospitals feeling the strain are not limited to those with crisis care, Scrase said, adding, "All of our hospitals are in serious duress."
Omicron is driving up so-called breakthrough cases in which vaccinated people become infected, although data shows the inoculated still fare better against COVID-19, suffering far fewer hospitalizations and deaths than the unvaccinated.
Vaccinated people make up 40 percent of the cases in the past four weeks, as omicron grew more dominant, compared with 27.8 percent of cases overall in the previous year, according to the state's most recent epidemiology report.
But those who are immunized in that four-week period account for only 17.4 percent of hospitalizations and 7.6 percent of deaths. The report makes no reference to those who have been boosted.
Scrase noted that medical research indicates boosters fortify the immune system against omicron, and he encouraged people who haven't received a third shot to do so. Their risk of hospitalization and death drops below 1 percent, he said.
He also strongly discouraged people from forgoing vaccines based on the belief that if they've had COVID-19, they are immune.
The immunity one's body receives after a bout with COVID-19 is only one-sixth as strong as being vaccinated and doesn't last as long, Scrase said, citing a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And the immunity the body builds while fighting one version of the virus probably won't be effective in fending off a different strain, Scrase said.
People should look to buy better masks, such as N95s, and take advantage of home testing as it becomes more available, so they can detect the virus as soon as possible and not spread it, Scrase said.
Although some health officials say there's little chance of avoiding an infection by omicron, people shouldn't resign themselves to catching it, Scrase said, because there is still a chance of death.
A 1.6 percent fatality rate might not sound like much, but if that percentage of commercial flights went down, it would add up to 640 crashes a day, he said.
"So the question to the people who say 'I'm just going to take my chances' is, if you had plane reservations, how many days of 640 plane crashes in the United States would it take to convince you to maybe … put those off until plane travel was more safe?" he said.
