The explosive surge in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant is expected to peak in the next two weeks, though hospitals are likely to be strained for a while longer due to the sheer volume of infected people, the state’s top health official said Wednesday.
Based on the state’s modeling, the record-breaking surge should peak between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, and presumably will slow after that, acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said. He called it a hopeful forecast.
An abating infection rate would offer much-needed relief from the virus raging in New Mexico.
The state has tallied 4,000 to 6,000 new cases per day in the previous eight days, twice as high as during the severe outbreak in November 2020, Scrase said, referring to the period before the vaccine rollouts.
“We are at an all-time high in case counts,” Scrase said.
The trend Scrase described continued Wednesday, with the state Department of Health reporting 5,735 new cases, 28 additional deaths and 626 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Omicron appears to be infecting more children than prior versions of the virus.
The state’s latest pediatric report shows two to three times more children being infected in recent weeks with omicron as the dominant strain compared with delta.
In all, 80,100 people younger than 18 have contracted the virus, including 14,028 who are younger than 4, according to the report. About 400 children under 18 have been hospitalized, and seven have died from the disease.
Despite reports that omicron causes milder symptoms than the delta variant — putting a smaller percentage of infected people in the emergency room — it has triple the transmission rate, which is pushing hospitals beyond capacity, Scrase said.
A half-dozen hospitals have adopted crisis standards of care, meaning they have so many patients or are so understaffed that they must give special consideration to whom they treat.
But hospitals feeling the strain are not limited to those with crisis care, Scrase said, adding, “All of our hospitals are in serious duress.”
Omicron is driving up so-called breakthrough cases in which vaccinated people become infected, although data shows the inoculated still fare better against COVID-19, suffering far fewer hospitalizations and deaths than the unvaccinated.
Vaccinated people make up 40 percent of the cases in the past four weeks, as omicron grew more dominant, compared with 27.8 percent of cases overall in the previous year, according to the state’s most recent epidemiology report.
But those who are immunized in that four-week period account for only 17.4 percent of hospitalizations and 7.6 percent of deaths. The report makes no reference to those who have been boosted.
Scrase noted that medical research indicates boosters fortify the immune system against omicron, and he encouraged people who haven’t received a third shot to do so. Their risk of hospitalization and death drops below 1 percent, he said.
He also strongly discouraged people from forgoing vaccines based on the belief that if they’ve had COVID-19, they are immune.
The immunity one’s body receives after a bout with COVID-19 is only one-sixth as strong as being vaccinated and doesn’t last as long, Scrase said, citing a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And the immunity the body builds while fighting one version of the virus probably won’t be effective in fending off a different strain, Scrase said.
People should look to buy better masks, such as N95s, and take advantage of home testing as it becomes more available, so they can detect the virus as soon as possible and not spread it, Scrase said.
Although some health officials say there’s little chance of avoiding an infection by omicron, people shouldn’t resign themselves to catching it, Scrase said, because there is still a chance of death.
A 1.6 percent fatality rate might not sound like much, but if that percentage of commercial flights went down, it would add up to 640 crashes a day, he said.
“So the question to the people who say ‘I’m just going to take my chances’ is, if you had plane reservations, how many days of 640 plane crashes in the United States would it take to convince you to maybe … put those off until plane travel was more safe?” he said.
To all the Medical and Healthcare workers, Thank you. To the ICU Staff unending gratitude for endless sacrifice. You deserve Hazard Pay.
Let us look to Medical professionals as to whether Masks work. Every day those on the front lines prove they are , if not perfect, by far the best answer.
N-95 s are on a completely different scale of quality than surgical masks. Hospitals which our carelessness abuses and overloads could not function without them.
When is your 'Freedom' a Trespass upon others ? When you end up there and didn't have to.
Here’s a link to the actual CDC study. Scrase is citing year old data. The newspaper should not publish blatant misinformation.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/prior-covid-19-infection-offered-better-protection-than-vaccination-during-delta-wave-11642619009?mod=mhp
[thumbup]Scrase is a partisan political stooge, not an expert.
Please post an actual link to the CDC site referencing this actual study. The WSJ is a subscription paper and this just a news article that I can’t access. Thanks!
Here’s the cdc study my friend.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7104e1.htm
Scrase is typically fear mongering and not discussing the actual science. There is a new CDC study demonstrating that previous infection provided greater protection against Delta than vaccines, so he is actually spreading misinformation by saying previous infection is unlikely to be helpful here - the data show that previous infection is the best protection against variants.
This doesn’t mean don’t get a vaccine but it would be nice to get real information from the health department.
None of this will change until humans change their behavior.
So, uh, Margaret. No, calling out all the FOUR HUNDRED THOSAND vaxmask deniers. (That may seem a big number, but 1.4 million New Mexicans have been vaccinated.) Now, we have a big crisis due not to poor foresight, but to MUTATION. No one knew the damage the vaxmsk deniers would do by creating a reservoir of COVID 1.0 so the virus could mutate. TWICE. So don't shoot your comment gun into the air hoping to hit Dr. Scrase. And ponder this: I say, do what California cities did, and require vaccination cards to enter every indoor place--schools, restaurants, worksites, GROCERY STORES. Let's see how long that Trump insanity infection lasts.
The anti vaxxers were the most annoying but now the most annoying are people like you. The masks have no effect, if you think otherwise I’m sorry but you’re delusional and anti science. The vaccines help prevent severe illness but do not prevent infection. Checking to see if someone is vaccinated does not tell you if they are going to not spread the virus or not. I suggest that you find something else to feel morally superior about.
You're right, Andy. As a fully vaxxed and boosted mask-wearer (where required), I have serious reservations about masks now....especially for children. Even the UK has just done away with it's national mask mandates, realizing that the limited effectiveness of the masks is probably outweighed by the mental damage that mask wearing is causing.
I wouldn't be surprised if Mr Kiley is one of those we see bicycling alone or driving alone, diligently wearing his mask.🙄
In addition, I used to have great faith in the science of being vaccinated, and boosted, as I am, but looking at the rampant spread here and the drastically increasing % of vaccinated and boosted people getting it, being hospitalized, and dying, I have lost confidence in it.
lol you're triggered.
My favorite was when David Scrase said two years ago, “Well, it’s not the kids going back to school that’s the problem, since kids aren’t really at risk from coronavirus. The issue is, if they go back to school their parents are now free to go back to work and run errands and whatnot.”
